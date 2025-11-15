Black Ops 7 Campaign: Inside Mission Intel Location

“Inside” is the second mission of the Black Ops 7 campaign, and like all the other levels, it has some hidden Intel that players can track down. Players will be tasked with meeting up with their old friend, Karma, and finding an insider who might hold the key to figuring out The Guild’s plans. This guide will show players where to find the Inside mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Inside Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Inside mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “The Truth.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: The dead don’t sink, they float. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

Make your way through the start of the mission until you reach the grotto to meet up with Karma. You will need to go down a zipline to reach an underground area to find her. Look to the right of her to find a body bag on the ground. Interact with the body bag to collect this Intel.

You now know where to find the “The Truth” item and collect the Inside mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.