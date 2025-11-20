Ashes of the Damned is the first map available in Black Ops 7 Zombies, and with it comes a whole new realm to explore as players battle against the undead. Just like all of the other maps in the game and most of the prior Zombie modes, this map has a Pack-a-Punch machine that can be used to increase the power of the weapons found throughout the map. To gain access to this useful machine, players will need to upgrade their newest companion, the truck named Ol’ Tessie. By building the machine into the truck, players will be able to take the Pack-a-Punch machine all across the Dark Aether. First, players will need to know where to find and how to unlock this upgrade. This guide will show players how to unlock Pack-a-Punch on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Unlock Pack-a-Punch on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies

To unlock the Pack-a-Punch in Ashes of the Damned, you will need to repair the truck, Ol’ Tessie, take her to the Ashwood area at the center of the map, and build the machine into her. To do this, you will first need to find T.E.D.D.’s Head at Janus Tower Plaza. Go into the Server Room in the southeast corner of the area and look for a panel on the ground with the Project Janus logo. Melee the panel to reveal T.E.D.D.’s Head. Pick it up and take it to Ol’ Tessie parked outside. Interact with Tessie to build T.E.D.D. into the car. You will now be able to drive the car.

You will now need to drive through either of the wooden doors at the east and west ends of the Janus Tower Plaza. These will lead into the Fog and toward two separate Points of Interest: Vandorn Farm or Blackwater Lake. At both locations is a generator that you will need to restore power to. You only need to power one of the generators to open the path to Ashwood, so you can pick either one.

By going through the western gate, you will pass through the Monolith Forest and reach Blackwater Lake. Go to the south side of the cabin in the middle of the area to find a generator covered in spores.. You will need to destroy all of the spores before you can power the generator. Shoot the spores to destroy them. You will have 45 seconds to destroy all the spores. When all of them are gone, a large clump of spores will spawn on top of the generator. Destroy this final spore to cleanse it.

Now, go into the Cabin and up onto the second floor. Go to the window that looks down toward the generator. To the left of the window is a switch that you can interact with to return power to the area and open the path forward to Ashwood.

By going through the eastern gate, you will pass through the Collapsed Tower and reach Vandorn Farm. You will find the generator for the farm next to a silo at the north end of the area. You will need to destroy all of the spores before you can power the generator. Shoot the spores to destroy them. You will have 45 seconds to destroy all the spores. When all of them are gone, a large clump of spores will spawn on top of the generator. Destroy this final spore to cleanse it.

Go into the Barn at the south end of the farm and go up to the second floor. You will find the classic power switch along the northern wall. Interact with it to return power to the area and open the path forward to Ashwood.

Now, make your way to Ashwood. Use either of the ziplines on the east or west side of the area to enter the remnants of a western town. Open a few doors until you reach the wooden bridge at the center of the area. This is where you will find the town’s generator. You will need to destroy all of the spores before you can power the generator. Shoot the spores to destroy them. You will have 45 seconds to destroy all the spores. When all of them are gone, a large clump of spores will spawn on top of the generator. Destroy this final spore to cleanse it.

Once all the spores are gone, go up the stairs to the east of the generator to find the power switch. Interact with to return power to Ashwood.

Drop back down to the area below the bridge and drive Tessie into the now-opened Garage. Once she is parted inside, go to the buildable table and interact with it.

When the building process is done, the Pack-a-Punch machine will be added to the back of Tessie. In addition to this machine upgrading your weapons, you will also unlock the Boost function when driving Tessie, allowing you to travel across the Dark Aether much faster and also shake off some of the Ravenger enemies when they grab onto your car.

You can now unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.