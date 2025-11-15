Black Ops 7 Campaign: Quarantine Mission Intel Location

After they have all come to terms with their pasts, Spectre One is closing in on The Guild and is on the hunt for a sadistic doctor in the “Quarantine” mission of the Black Ops 7 campaign. While trying to find this important asset, players will also have the chance to find a special piece of Intel. This collectible ties directly to Black Ops 6 and is one that all players will need to make sure that they get their hands on. This guide will show players where to find the Quarantine mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Quarantine Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Quarantine mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Case.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: The shareholders loved seeing it. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

Make your way into the skyscraper where Dr. Falkner is found. Once inside, Head to the roof. Those who played Black Ops 6 will recognize this rooftop as the multiplayer map Skyline. Step out the door next to the piano and go up the nearby stairs to enter a conference room. This Intel is found on the desk.

You now know where to find the "Case" item and collect the Quarantine mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign.