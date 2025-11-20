Black Ops 7 Zombies sees the return Perma-Perks, which were last seen in Black Ops 2. While they share a similar name, these new versions aren’t like the passive buffs that players could unlock and were carried between maps starring the Victis crew. Instead, these new Perma-Perks are more representative of their title, allowing players to take one of their equipped Perks and make them permanent for the remainder of the current game of Zombies. Having Perks persist even after a player is downed can make recovering from a mistake much easier, so allow me to break down how to turn these Perks into fixed parts of your arsenal! This guide will show players how to unlock Perma-Perks in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Unlock Perma-Perks in Black Ops 7 Zombies

To get Permanent Perks in Black Ops 7 Zombies, you will first need to acquire every single perk on the map that you’re playing. Once you have every Perk in the game, you will need to get a “Mystery Perk” item or a Random Perk drop. The Mystery Perk item is a random reward that can be acquired from a Legendary-tier T.E.D.D. Trial rewards. You also have the chance to get the item by using Toxic Growth on a plant after watering it. When the plant blooms, it will drop high-tier rewards, with the Mystery Perk being a possible drop. Use the Mystery Perk, and one of the Perks will become permanent. Now, if you go down, you will retain this Perk when you’re revived, even if it isn’t one of the Perks on your bleedout wheel. The only catch is that the Perk that is made permanent is completely random, so that it might take a few Mystery Perk drops to get the Perma-Perk that you really want. This can be done multiple times, making it possible that you can get every single perk to become a Perma-Perk.

You now know how to unlock Perma-Perks in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.