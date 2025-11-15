Black Ops 7 Campaign: Fracture Mission Intel Location

Just as Mason struggled with the effects of the Cradle, the rest of Spectre One must face their regrets in “Fracture,” Mission #8 of the Black Ops 7 campaign. This level starts in the wartorn Los Angeles from Black Ops 2 and shows the struggles of the team and the pain they’ve all suffered in their past. As players make their way through these twisted memories, there is some collectible Intel that can be found. This guide will show players where to find the Fracture mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Fracture Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Fracture mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Team Bond.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: Collision course. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

Make your way through the level until you go through the first portal and reach the twisting LA highway. Progress forward until you find an open moving truck below a billboard. Go into the truck and look in the back left corner to find this Intel.

You now know where to find the “Team Bond” item and collect the Fracture mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.