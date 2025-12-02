Black Ops 7 Zombies: How to Complete the Free Stamin-Up Soda Fountain Easter Egg on Ashes of the Damned

Getting your perks is integral to survival in Black Ops 7 Zombies. While you can either spend points to get your perks or test your luck with the Mystery Perk reward drops, there is an Easter Egg that allows you to get a perk for absolutely free. This is the Soda Fountain Easter Egg, which will reward a player with a perk if they collect the correct ingredients. One of the perks that can be acquired from this machine is Stamin-Up, which will increase your speed and can make it easier to traverse this giant map on foot. This guide will show players how to complete the Free Stamin-Up Soda Fountain Easter Eggs on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Complete the Free Stamin-Up Soda Fountain Easter Eggs on Ashes of the Damned

To get a free Stamin-Up, you will first need to find 3 ingredients hidden across the map: a box of lemons, a bag of coffee beans, and a gasoline can. These items are found in the same locations every game. Make sure you only pick up these items, since picking up other ingredients can ruin the mixture and stop you from getting the free Perk.

The box of lemons can be found at Vandorn Farm. Go to the bottom of the stairs under the Farmhouse and look to the right to find a shelf. The box of lemons is on the bottom shelf.

The bag of coffee beans is behind the counter in Hargrove’s Mercantile at Ashwood.

The canister of gas is found sitting on the ground next to a garbage can outside the eastern door of the McDougal’s Service Station container in Exit 115.

Now that you have all the ingredients, go into Reba’s Diner at Exit 115. Behind the counter is a Soda Fountain. Interact with it, and you will fill up the large soda cup under the machine. Once the cup is filled, interact with it again and you will pick it up, drink from it, and get your free perk. Each player can only get one free perk from the soda fountain per game.

You now know how to complete the free Stamin-Up soda fountain Easter Egg on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.