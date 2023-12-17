Fortnite: Where to Find Krampus | Location Guide

Every year, Fortnite is the host of a Winterfest event, featuring an array of festive challenges to complete and free goodies to add to your locker. However, not all is as it seems as the Christmas villain Krampus has joined the island, ready to disrupt Christmas. Knowing Krampus’ location in Fortnite is essential to completing Winterfest challenges.

If you’re working your way through Winterfest questlines, knowing where Krampus is on the map is essential as he features in multiple challenges. You’ll have to eliminate Krampus, use a Sneaky Snowmando disguise near Krampus and his present stash, and deploy a beacon at Krampus’ present stash. Each challenge has a 15,000 XP reward tied to them, allowing you to make healthy progress towards your battle pass.

Krampus’ location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Krampus can be found roaming around Cliffside Lodge which is towards the southeastern portion of the map. Make your way directly south of Hazy Hillside and you’ll see Krampus’ log cabin near the bottom of the island. We’ve marked the boss’ location on a handy map, below.

As soon as Krampus spots you, he will begin his attack. Make sure you have an inventory loaded with strong weapons and plenty of ammunition to be able to put up a fight. Once you manage to deplete his huge health bar, a rare chest will spawn exactly where you eliminated Krampus. Opening it will drop high rarity weapons and health items which is useful if you took damage during the boss fight.

That’s all you need to know about where to find Krampus in Fortnite. He will remain in the game until Winterfest ends on January 2, 2024. Now, it’s time to save Christmas!