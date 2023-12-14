Fortnite: All Winterfest 2023 Challenges and Rewards

Christmas has come early in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s annual Winterfest event is back and all players can earn free rewards and complete festive challenges this holiday season. Below, you’ll find all the quests that are live and how much XP is tied to each one.

Winterfest 2023 includes two sets of challenges which are related to the Ship It! Express limited-time mode and regular battle royale playlists.

Fortnite Ship It! Express Snapshot Quests

Visit a Ship It! Express location (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Investigate stolen present stashes (3) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the floating Loot Island appears (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Talk to Holiday Boxy about the stolen boxes (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Destroy hacked Ship It! Express Drones at Hot Spots (3) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Use a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise near Krampus and his present stash (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest (1) – 15,000 XP

– 15,000 XP Deploy a beacon at Krampus’s present stash for the Ship It! Express team (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt. Winter (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Deliver packages to their rightful destinations (3) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Place festive snow creatures (3) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Emote with Holiday Boxy or Sgt. Winter (1) – 15,000 XP

Fortnite Winterfest Quests

Hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher – 15,000 XP per stage

15,000 XP per stage Land in a snowy region in different matches – 15,000 XP per stage

15,000 XP per stage Damage enemy players with thrown items in the Ship It! Express LTM (300) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Land at Winterburg and finish in the top 20 players (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Travel distance while sliding continuously with Icy Feet (50) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Travel distance in the air using the Icy Grappler (200) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Talk to Characters to receive free items (3) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Assist in searching Winterfest Present containers found around the map (5) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Consume Snowy Floppers or hide in a Sneaky Snowmando (3) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Emote on a dance floor (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Damage opponents while in a snowy region – 15,000 XP for per stage

15,000 XP for per stage Travel distance while sprinting (1000) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Get headshots on enemy players (30) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Restore health or gain shields (300) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Light off a firework (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Witness the ball drop for New Years (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (20000) – 15,000 XP

Apart from accumulating a whole lot of XP, completing 19 Winterfest quests will grant you the Snowball Smasher Pickaxe and completing the Ship It! Express Snapshot Questline will see you earn a Level Up token.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 celebrations begin on December 14 and conclude on January 2.