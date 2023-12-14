The Last of Us Part II Remastered Features Ellie’s Last Name

The Last of Us blew up in popularity when it first launched, so it wasn’t shocking to see a sequel release. However, some fans were a bit surprised that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is already hitting the marketplace. Despite being released just a few years ago, the remastered edition will likely sell quite a few units. Fans who want to dive into this game all over again might be surprised to see Ellie’s last name. It’s not a massive revelation. There have been a few instances in the past that point towards Ellie’s last name being Williams.

What makes this of interest is that thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that the first time in the game series that we see Ellie’s last name. In the past, we’ve seen Ellie’s name in the PS3 instructions manual that came with the Japanese release of the game. There was also mention of Neil Druckmann mentioning that Ellie’s last name is Williams. But in the upcoming game, we at least see Williams on a name tag for Ellie’s spacesuit, according to a Reddit post. This looks to be one of the cosmetic unlocks players can get within the game. So that should have fans wondering what else is new to this specific edition release and what might be hidden away.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered comes with a few extra goodies that might persuade players to give it a chance if they have already gone through the game. Outside of some of the improved visuals and performances, there’s a new set of levels that players can go through. These are playable sequences that were cut from the game. Unfortunately, these levels don’t appear to be fully finished, but they will help give you a bit more of the world. Additionally, developer commentary has been added to help fill in some of the context.

Beyond that, there is a new game mode for players to test their skills. No Return is a roguelike survival mode where players must battle through various levels. Each run comes with its own set of challenges, which might give you a real competitive challenge. There are even some additional playable characters, each with their own attributes. That should help cater to your preferred playstyle or perhaps give you a bit of an advantage depending on the challenge that will present itself for your next run. Currently, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be arriving on January 19, 2024. When the game hits the marketplace next month, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 platform.