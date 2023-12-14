Fortnite: All Winterfest 2023 Daily Gift Rewards

On the first day of Christmas Fortnite gave to me...

Every year, Fortnite is the host of a Winterfest event, featuring an array of festive challenges to complete and free goodies to add to your locker. Although Winterfest 2023 doesn’t feature a log cabin for you to visit, you can still open the gifts that would usually be inside.

For each day you log in on Fortnite during the Winterfest event, you’ll be given a gift which contains a free cosmetic. The contents of the gifts include back blings, a glider, weapon wraps, and so much more.

However, the freebies that fans are usually the most interested in are the festive-themed outfits that are available to earn. It isn’t often that fans get the chance to get their hands on a free skin as they’re usually locked behind a battle pass or V-Bucks via the in-game store. Since it’s the season of giving, Epic Games are feeling generous and giving away two skins at no extra cost.

Every Fortnite Winterfest gift

Here are all the daily gifts available to earn during Winterfest 2023:

Glorious Giftblade Back Bling

GG Chilled Emoticon

Holiday Boxy Outfit (along with the LEGO style)

(along with the LEGO style) Snowfaller Contrail

Slurp Co. Banner Icon

Elite Servo Glider

Bushie Bright Wrap

Blocko Spray

Winterfest Wish Lobby Music

Perfect Pivot Glider

Winterfest Flurry Wrap

Winterfest Bushranger Outfit (along with the LEGO style)

(along with the LEGO style) Slap Juice Banner Icon

Bedside Nanner Back Bling

To open your daily gift, navigate to the “Quests” tab from the main lobby screen. Here, you’ll see a “Daily Gifts” section which you need to hover over and use the prompt on screen to unwrap your gift. Once you’ve opened the gift, a countdown will appear, informing you of when your next reward will be available to open.

The first Fortnite Winterfest 2023 gift can be claimed from December 14 and the final gift will unlock before the event ends on January 2.