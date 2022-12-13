Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- When is Shipment Being Added?

Shipment first made its debut in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and is a fan-favorite map for its quick pace and lack of downtown that can see players either breaking 100 kills a game or never living for more than a few seconds. A great way to get through challenges and grinds, the map is set to once again make a return in the newest entry of the long-running FPS series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Players that want to play on the reimagined map are going to want to know when it arrives in the game. Luckily, I can tell you the info you need to know! This article will let players know when Shipment will be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Shipment Release Date In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Shipment is part of the Season 1 Reloaded Update for Modern Warfare 2, which is the midseason content drop for the game as well as its Battle Royale counterpart, Warzone 2.0. The update will include Shipment, new weapons and Operators, and limited time modes for players to enjoy.

The Season 1 Update will go live starting on December 14 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET and will see Shipment be added as its own playlist as well as being available in the Quickplay playlist. You can find a full breakdown of everything coming in Season 1 Reloaded, you can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content linked here.

