Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a huge list of weapons that you can take into battle and also has a deep weapon customization system that can see players creating some pretty unique loadouts. While players can spend hours creating the weapon that fits them, many are going to want to know what makes a gun as powerful as it can possibly be. One such weapon is the M13B, introduced with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and could exclusively be unlocked in Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode. For those who braved the Zone, they found a really powerful and consistent Assault Rifle that quickly entered the upper echelon of weapons in both the multiplayer and Battle Royale titles. Now, let’s find out how to make the gun even stronger. This guide will provide a breakdown of one of the best loadouts for your M13B in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Best M13B Loadout In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The important thing to note is that the new attachment system in Modern Warfare 2 is different than previous installments that will require you to experiment with other weapons to really get the class that you want. As you are putting together your best M13B build, just know that you will need to use a few other weapons to get the attachments they provide to make this loadout as strong as possible. With the quick rate of fire and high damage, the goal of the build for the M13B is to make sure you can aim toward a target as quickly as possible while also being able to have strong control of your recoil to land your shots.

Since the M13B is one of the fastest-firing Assault Rifles, having more ammo between your reloads is necessary to ensure multiple engagements can be faced without needing to reload. With that in mind, the first attachment I suggest is the 45-Round Mag which is unlocked at Level 8 of the M13B. While this Magazine will decrease your ADS Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement and Reload Speeds, the extra 15 Rounds will be a savior more times than not. That being said, I wouldn’t suggest going with the 60-Round Mag since all of these negatives are made even worse that aren’t worth it.

Moving up towards the front of the gun, let’s take a look at the Underbarrel attachment which I suggest making the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel Grip. This attachment is unlocked at Level 6 with the Lachmann-782. Your Aiming Idle and Recoil Stability are increased as well as an improvement to Hip Fire Accuracy. This will, however, take a hit to your ADS Speed Walking Speed. With the strong damage output thanks to both the weapon’s damage and its quick rate of fire, a silencer makes for a great addition to the build. I suggest the Echoless-80 which is earned from the TAQ-56 at Level 14. This muzzle not only gives sound suppression to the gun but also increased Bullet Velocity and Damage Range as well as the most important bonus: The Recoil Smoothness. This will make your recoil more consistent for you to control. Again, this affects ADS Speed as well as Aiming Stability, but our final two attachments will address these negatives to ADS Speed.

The VLK LZR 7MW Laser attachment from the leveling the STB 556 AR to Level 5 can also be a great help to make sure you get the first few shots off. While The laser is visible when you ADS, the Aim Down Sight and Sprint to Fire Speed that is affected by some of the previous attachments as well as Aiming Stability. Finally, the Bruen Flash Grip from the Level 21 BAS-P is a Rear Grip attachment that will also improve your Aim Down Sight and Sprint to Fire Speed while having a negative hit to Recoil Control.

While these are great attachments that bring that greatly improve the M13B, there are a few others that I could also work to your benefit. Starting with the sights, the Cronen Mini Pro, unlocked by getting the Expedite 12 shotgun to Level 6, is a great sight that gives you a nice and open light of sight and makes it easier to pick out. Luckily the iron sight of the M13B is fairly clear and doesn’t really negatively affect aiming, but players that want a much clearer sight won’t find a better one than the Cronen.

7″ Bruen B-M20 which is unlocked at Level 4 of the M13B. This short Barrel will be used for players that want to trade off many of the positives of the Echoless-80 like Damage Range, Bullet Velocity as well as Hip Fire Accuracy, and Recoil Control but is a great addition to players who want to really be snappy when it comes to their movement and aiming. This barrel will give you higher ADS Speed, Movement Speed, and Hip Recoil Control.

The Bruen GR-500 is a replacement for the Bruen Flash Grip that will trade out the Aim Down Sight and Sprint to Fire Speed bonuses for a Flinch Resistance improvement. Finally, the Bruen Flash V4 Stock will give you bonuses to Sprint, Aim Walking, Crouch Movement, and ADS Speeds while decreasing the Aiming Stability and Recoil Control. This Stock can be unlocked from the BAS-P at Level 10.

