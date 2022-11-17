God of War Ragnarok: How To Get & Fully Upgrade Dragon Scaled Armor | Dragon Claw Locations

Clad Kratos in the scales of dragons with this extremely Monster Hunter set of armor in God of War Ragnarok. For hunting down dragons in the optional Crater region (which we cover extensively below) you’ll be able to craft the Dragon Scaled Armor. Look up at that picture and tell me you aren’t getting a big heaping whiff of majesty. This is an awesome armor set, and if you want to fully upgrade it, you’ll have to find every dragon or dragon-adjacent creature in Ragnarok.

There are multiple hidden dragon battles that aren’t as easy to find. In addition to the six dragons in the Crater, Kratos can also encounter hidden or optional dragon battles in Svartalfheim, Alfheim, and more unexpected locations. You’ll need to complete special quests or use hidden items, but you can get enough gear to fully upgrade this set. You’ll need all the help you can get against the biggest, baddest postgame bosses.

How To Get Dragon Scaled Armor | Powerful Armor Set Guide

Armor unlocks as a craftable when Kratos reaches the Blacksmith in The Plains, Vanaheim. You must unlock The Crater region to gain access. Learn how to access The Crater here.

Crafting and upgrading Dragon Scale Armor requires Dragon Claw and Dragon Tooth materials. Unlocking the crafting recipe is easy — getting the materials is the hard part. You must hunt dragons. Dragons are located in The Plains, The Sinkholes and The Jungle — all Crater locations in Vanaheim. These aren’t the only dragon locations in the Nine Realms. There are more dragons in other optional areas. The other dragons are harder to find.

To get started, check out our 100% completion guides for all three Crater regions.

Each of these locations has two dragons — a Drake and a true Dragon. Both types of miniboss will drop Dragon Tooth and Dragon Claw materials. If you want to learn where to find all the dragons in the game, check out the list below.

How To Get Dragon Claws | All Dragon Miniboss Locations

There are two types of dragons — Drakes and Dragons. Both creatures will drop Dragon Tooth or Dragon Claw materials. Drakes are large four-legged lizards, while Dragons are more traditional creatures that fly and shoot fire. There are many located in The Crater, but some are hidden. You can only fully upgrade the Dragon Scale Armor if you defeat all the dragons listed below.

Drake #1: Forbidden Sands | Alfheim – Get one Dragon Claw from the “Gravely Belly” optional boss in the Forbidden Sands. Complete “The Desert Door” Favor to fight this boss in Alfheim.

Dragon #1: The Plains | Vanaheim – Located in the north of the Plains. Switch from day to night to enter through the blocked gate in the west. This leads to the Dragon miniboss.

Drake #2: The Plains | Vanaheim – Restore the water to the Plains by opening the floodgates in the Jungles dam. Use the new rivers to reach the southwest arena where this drake is stalking.

Drake #3: The Sinkholes | Vanaheim – Located in the underground cavern where Kratos can access the Wishing Well. From the temple area with the Celestial Altar, travel right and squeeze into the cavern crack to reach this miniboss.

Dragon #4: The Sinkholes | Vanaheim – After restoring the water to the Sinkholes by opening the dam floodgates in The Jungle, return and open both gates in the temple. Use the water to reach the furthest section of the Sinkholes.

Dragon #5: The Jungle | Vanaheim – In the Jungle, you’ll need to restore the water (as previously noted) and reach the Celestial Altar area. Kill the Ogre and climb up to the high dragon perch to finally defeat it.

Drake #4: The Jungle | Vanaheim – During the day, Kratos can grapple across a grown vine tunnel. You’ll find an area with an underground cage. You need to lure a creature into the cage, then raise the platform to draw the drake out of hiding.

Dragon #6: The Raven Tree | Nifleheim – Collect all 48 Odin’s Ravens and open the six chests. This summons a special boss called the Raven Keeper. During this fight, you’ll have to defeat an extra dragon. Learn how to find all 48 Odin’s Ravens here.

Dragon #7: Dragon Beach | Svartalfheim – The most secret dragon is in Svartalfheim. Return to Dragon Beach after acquiring the Mystic Heirloom Relic. The relic is located in the southwest of the Lake of Nine, just north of the Lost Treasury path. Find a small area you can reach by throwing a spear and detonating it. Up above you’ll find a dead body with this relic. Using this relic will revive stone minibosses. Use the relic on the dragon at Dragon Beach and defeat it to earn the trickiest Dragon Claw.

With these dragons defeated, you’ll earn enough materials to fully upgrade one of the best armor sets in the game.