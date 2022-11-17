God of War Ragnarok: How To Unlock The Secret Steinbjorn Armor Set | Mystic Heirloom Relic Guide

There’s a secret set of armor found in God of War Ragnarok. The armor set is called the Steinbjorn Armor and gives a huge boost to defense — wearing all three pieces boosts stun damage and unlocks a special perk that allows aggressive players to heal after sustaining damage. Yes, you can get a rally mechanic like Bloodborne. Only if you’re able to craft this totally secret set of armor.

Finding this armor is a challenge. You’ll need a special Relic that seemingly does nothing. Using this relic at certain locations initiates bonus miniboss battles — and clearing all of them will get you secret materials required to craft the armor set. This armor set won’t even become available until you’ve got your hands on at least one of these materials. We’ll explain how to get the full set of this awesome armor below. Seriously, even if you don’t want to use it for the perks, it just looks ridiculously cool.

How To Get The Mystic Heirloom Relic

The Mystic Heirloom is a strange relic with no use in combat. When used, the relic appears to have no functional use — but the Mystic Heirloom can be used for something. Before we can use the heirloom, you’ll need to acquire it from a hidden spot in Midgard.

Mystic Heirloom Location: Found in the southwest of Lake of Nine, Midgard. Just north of the passage leading to the Lost Treasury, there’s a small alcove visible on the map. Use the Draupnir Spear to break through the ice — you’ll find a blue dwarf body and a poison plant.

The Mystic Heirloom is a relic. Equipping the relic gives you access to the special ability — the description won’t tell you what it does. But the Mystic Heirloom has a very unique use. It can revive statues.

How To Use The Mystic Heirloom: Use the Mystic Heirloom near frozen troll statues or dragon statues to bring the creature back to life. Defeat the creatures to earn useful rewards.

The Trolls drop some of the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

Where To Find Statues & Use The Mystic Heirloom

There are four statues you can unfreeze with the Mystic Heirloom. Here’s where to find them.

Dragon Statue: Dragon Beach | Svartalfheim – To the right of the broken bridge on a rocky ledge. Use the relic at the base to restore the dragon. This only gives you a Dragon Claw material.

After defeating any stone troll statue, you’ll unlock the Steinbjorn Armor crafting recipe. The recipe can only be completed with Slumber Stones. Each of the following trolls will drop a Slumber Stone, allowing you to craft all three pieces of the armor set.

Troll Statue #1: Noatun’s Garden | Vanaheim – Found against the back structure of the garden. There are two of them, making this one of the trickiest battles. You’ll still only earn one Slumber Stone.

Troll Statue #2: The Forbidden Sands | Alfheim – Located in the west. To the right of the heart symbol, there’s a ledge you can grapple up to. Revive and defeat the troll to earn another Slumber Stone.

Troll Statue #3: Derelict Outpost | Midgard – Go to the far southwest passage in the Lake of Nine to discover the Derelict Outpost. Climb the chain and grapple through the cave. As you enter, you’ll find the troll directly at the entrance to the mini-dungeon.

The Steinbjorn Armor is one of the best in the game — this armor has extremely high defense, allows you to restore health you’ve lost through attacks, and gives a 50% chance to inflict bonus Stun damage with all three sets equipped.