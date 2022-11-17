Marvel Snap: Best Way to Spend Gold and Credits

When it comes to spending your Gold and Credits in Marvel Snap we know what's worth putting your currency into and what you should avoid.

Marvel Snap has been the latest card game craze and a good reason for that is the low barrier to entry. You don’t have to pay any of your real money to have a great time, but like any free-to-play game, there are multiple in-game currencies you must balance in Marvel Snap.

The two currencies in Marvel Snap are Credits and Gold. You see you’ve saved up a good amount of each but don’t know what to do? Well, there are a number of ways to spend each currency and some are more optimal than others.

How to Spend Credits in Marvel Snap

Credits are definitely the more straightforward of the two currencies in Marvel Snap. When it comes to Credits, the only thing you can spend them on is leveling up your card rarities. Upgrading your cards then in turn feeds into your Collection Level, which is the only way (outside of paying for the Premium Season Pass) to unlock new cards. But once you get going and Credits are sparse the question becomes do you save up to upgrade your major cards or upgrade all your low level cards?

The answer is that it doesn’t benefit you either way and all Credits essentially spend the same. It’s often best to upgrade cards whenever you can just to get the Collection bonuses like more Credits, Gold and Cards.

How to Spend Gold in Marvel Snap

Gold is the currency most Marvel Snap players don’t know what to do with. There are a few uses for Gold in the game. For starters, you can spend 700 Gold on the rotating variants and get a cool new skin for one of your cards. Your other options are to use it to purchase new daily missions for the Season Pass and to buy Credits outright. Of these three options, there is only one that we think is really worth your time.

Variants are far too expensive, but using Gold to acquire Credits will help you get more cards more quickly. However, it’s better to use Gold to buy more Daily Missions to complete than to just exchange Gold for Credits directly. We recommend that you spend your gold to unlock more Daily Missions whenever you run out. Unlocking more missions allows you to earn Credits and make progress through the Season Pass, which will earn you more Credits, Gold, and card boosters, making it a better investment in the end.