As part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, several new pieces of content were introduced to the game and its Battle Royale counterpart, Warzone 2.0. The multiplayer shooter saw several new weapons introduced with more set to appear in the future along with new and familiar maps and modes joining the rotations. One of these modes is known as Grind and has made an appearance in several previous games, taking the familiar Kill Confirmed mechanic of collecting tags from downed enemies and friendlies and adding an extra step to get your team points. With the mode now available, it is good to have a refresher on how to play or even an introduction for players that haven’t played the mode before. This guide will explain how to play the new Grind game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Grind Game Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Bounty is a new 6v6 mode that sees players dropping dog tags upon death. Instead of collecting tags to increase your team score, you will instead carry the tags that you pick up and will need to deposit them at a Bank location that is found in two positions in every match. This includes both enemy and friend tags, so any tag that you picked up will be added to your total number of carried tags. If you die at any point, you will drop all of the tags you are carrying at that point for the enemy to pick up.

When depositing your tags, you will stand in the marked area and each individual tag will be banked automatically one second at a time. The only way to have multiple tags entered at once is when you are carrying 5 or more tags as you will then “Mega Bank” these tags and put 5 tags into the Bank at once. If you have a number of tags that isn’t a factor of 5 but is larger than 5, you will Mega Bank until you go under 5 tags and then add those to your team’s total one at a time. The first team to reach 65 points or the team with the most tags after a 10-minute time limit will win the match.

