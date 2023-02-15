Hogwarts Legacy: How To Solve All Types Of Merlin Trials | All Puzzle Solutions Guide

Stuck on Merlin Trials? There are different types of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, each one requiring specific spells to complete — and you might not have all the spells required. If you’re exploring the vast open-world highlands outside the school grounds, you’ll discover dozens of these trials everywhere you go. There are so many, we aren’t going to list the answers to each individual puzzle. Instead, we’ll explain how to solve each type of puzzle. After playing through the game for dozens and dozens of hours, we’ve concluded that there are nine different types of Merlin Trials.

To make your life in the wizarding world easier, we’ve listed all the different types of Merlin Trials below, with pictures to help you identify your particular problem. Each Merlin Trial can be sorted quickly by using the Revelio spell and looking for blue objects nearby. Whether you find giant orbs, pots to target, stone statues or more, you’ll want to activate the Merlin Trial first. Sometimes, the objects you need to interact with won’t appear with Revelio until after you’ve started up the Merlin Trial.

Here’s how to solve every type of Merlin Trial you’ll encounter. Make sure to explore the area carefully! And Revelio really is your friend when it comes to solving Merlin Trials. Use it early and often.

How To Solve Merlin Trials | All Types

Merlin Trials are puzzles that require completing a specific objective. There are nine different types of trials — learn how to complete all of them below. Check out the images for more help identifying each challenge. Completing Merlin Trials is the only way to expand your maximum inventory slots. By completing Merlin Trials, you’ll gain more gear slots to expand your carrying capacity.

Orb Pit: A common Merlin Trial type. Use Revelio to find a nearby blue orb and a pit. Roll the orb into the pit to complete the trial. The ball can be moved with spells like Depulso or Wingardium Leviosa.

Green Stones & Fireflies: Use Revelio to discover nearby stones with glowing green dots. To complete this trial, use Lumos to lure in the glowing swarm of bugs and lead them to all three stones.

Cracked Standing Stones: The Merlin Trial is surrounded by cracked standing stones. To complete this trial, use Bombardo or Confringo on the standing stones that glow blue after using Revelio. You must use Bombardo twice to break each stone.

Small Orb Pit: A spin on the large orb pit. For this challenge, use Revelio to reveal small orbs and multiple stone circles with small pits in the center. Use Wingardium Leviosa to collect the cluster of orbs and place them on each of the nearby stone circles.

Standing Targets: Stone stands are holding up orbs all around the Merlin Trial. All you need to do is use normal attacks to break all the orb targets. Use Revelio to find any orb targets you missed.

Fire Pits: Near the Merlin Trial, you’ll find braziers (fire pits) filled with glowing red embers. These fire pits come in three different sizes — you need to light all the fire pits before one goes out. You need to light them in a specific order — the pits lower into the ground, giving you a time limit. You’ll need Confringo to target fire pits at long range to complete these trials.

Obstacle Course: Found on precarious ledges, you’ll need to jump across multiple stone platforms without falling off. No tricks here. Just run across the platforms. You can take your time. If you trip, you’ll need to restart from the first platform.

Shattering Statues: Three statues with faces shatter after activating the Merlin Trial. Use Reparo on the statues to fix them and complete the trial. Find and fix all three. A very simple, but rare, Merlin Trial challenge.

Symbol Stacks: The Merlin Trial is surrounded by stones with symbols on all faces — with a dice-shaped stone sitting on top. To solve this riddle, you need to use Flipendo to turn the dice-shaped stone until the symbols on the top and bottom match. Where you stand matters — the easiest way to solve these puzzles is to line up one symbol on the top / bottom, then change positions and turn the dice (with Flipendo) until the puzzle is solved. If one is lined up correctly, the rest can be lined up correctly.

If you can solve these nine types of puzzles, you can solve any Merlin Trial you encounter. Some have additional puzzles — you may need to burn vines or push levers — but they’ll all lead to these same solutions.