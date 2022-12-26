Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s newest game mode which was added shortly after Season 1 Reloaded is Cyber Attack, a mode that requires team coordination and takes some of the best aspects of tried and true classic modes and puts them together. The mode first made its appearance in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is now here in the sequel. For players that need an introduction to the mode or simply want a refresher, I’m here to break down what this “new” mode is all about! This guide will give a comprehensive understanding of the Cyber Attack game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Cyber Attack Game Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Cyber attack is like its 2019 rendition and sees it combine aspects of Search & Destroy and Sabotage along with the ability to revive teammates. Two teams of 6 will compete to pick up a neutral EMP bomb that spawns at a random location at the center of the map each round. The goal of the mode is to take this EMP and plant the bomb on the enemies’ Data Center, then defend the bomb until it blows up. A team will be rewarded with a point when a bomb detonates the enemy Data Center or when all members of the other team are killed. Unlike Search & Destroy, you can revive killed teammates, allowing you to keep the battle up as everyone fights over the bomb. The game ends when one team reaches 5 points.

When a bomb is planted, players will have the chance to defuse it and take it for themselves. Defusing the bomb doesn’t end the round and instead gives you a chance to take the bomb to the opposite Data Center. If a round doesn’t see a bomb detonation or an entire team wipe, then the round will end in a draw and both teams will be rewarded a point. If a game gets to 4-4 and that round ends in a draw, the entire game will then end in a draw.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 1 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

