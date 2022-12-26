The new content added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode is known as Building 21 and is one of the most substantial additions to Warzone 2.0 and its extraction mode to date. Hidden within this secret facility are a lot of new challenges and unique loot that players of DMZ will want to get their hands on, but gaining access to this area is not as simple as loading up a game and taking a car to it. Players will need to jump through a few hoops to reach this new area, but I’m here to help! This guide will explain how to gain access to the Building 21 area in DMZ for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How To Enter Building 21 in DMZ

Building 21 is not an area found in Al Mazrah and instead is a completely separate map that players can select on the menu of DMZ. When you launch into a match, you will be presented with the choice of which exclusion zone you want to enter. While you are able to enter Al Mazrah at any time, Building 21 requires a special item called DRC Building 21 Access Card. This is a keycard that you will need to exfil with to add to your key vault and then put it on your character to enter the building. Along with this keycard, there are also Red and Blue Access Cards that are used to enter areas found within Building 21.

While we now know what these Keycards are and how to enter Building 21, we need to figure out how to get the item in order to get into the new area. These Access Cards are very rare and can only be found in certain locations that aren’t even guaranteed to have the card you are looking for. The first place you can find these Access Cards are in Supply Drops. These special drops arrive on the map when there are about 9 minutes left in the match and will be marked as golden squares on the map. You can also get supply drops by taking over a SAM Site and waiting for it to shoot down a supply plane. You can also track down a Commander Helicopter, a boss aircraft that will spawn at random points on the map. Whichever way you decide to get a Supply Drop, you might be able to find an Access Card here but it is not guaranteed to drop.

High-Value Target Contracts are also a way to get yourself an Access Card as an HVT will always drop some sort of DMZ key, so if you are lucky it might be the DRC Building 21 Access Key. Finally, the keycard can spawn in Orange Chests, which can be found randomly across the map but will always be found in a Stronghold or Denied Area. Opening one of these chests rewards you will rare loot, so you might get lucky and get yourself a keycard. The main thing to take away here is that even when you have a plan and know where to look, the DRC Building 21 Access Key still has some luck to it so don’t get discouraged and keep trying!

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 1 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

