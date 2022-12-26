Hogwarts Legacies Could Be The Game Harry Potter Fans Have Wanted

The upcoming Harry Potter game has so many fans excited for its release, bringing back memories of their childhood when they fell in love with the stories for the first time. Now they have the chance to do it all over again in Hogwarts Legacies. This game is capturing the amazing Wizarding World in a way that hasn’t been done before, giving its fans new areas to explore that haven’t been seen yet.

If you remember the PS2 games, you will remember it starring the famous trio, Harry, Ron, and Hermione. However, in the new game developed by Avalanche Software, which had previously been the creators of Disney Infinity, the game won’t include the group of three like you might have expected. The game will be recreated with so much of the same magic and feel of the Harry Potter movies and games from the early 2002s that we all remember from our childhoods. This game is released under Warner Bros’ PortkeyGames label.

More About Hogwarts Legacies

This new generation game will take place at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the time period of the late 1800s. It will take you to enter the school in your 5th year which is two years before students normally would graduate from the wizarding school. So your character will be 11 when you first start the game. This game is inspired by the books but it will be taking place in its very own version of the canon.

Something else that is worth mentioning is how the game, again, takes place in a whole different time period, which allows so much to explore from a different time at Hogwarts. Players will be able to get lost in the world they grew up in, wandering the halls and finding secrets. This isn’t to be mistaken for a Hogwarts life simulator by any means, but you will be spending a lot of time inside the school-like castle.

Hogwarts Leagices comes out in 2023 in February for all console platforms; Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is available for pre-order from Amazon, the Nintendo e-Shop, Steam, PlayStation Shop, and the Xbox shop. You can pre-order the standard version, the deluxe edition, and the collecter’s edition from the official website.

Source.