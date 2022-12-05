Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- How to Get the Nuke

One of the most recognizable features of the Modern Warfare subseries in Call of Duty is the Nuke, a game-ending killstreak that would level the entire playing field and reward the player skilled enough to get it an immediate win. While this immediate will item makes sense for a short multiplayer match, players have wondered what it would be like to put this feature into the FPS franchise’s Battle Royale title, Warzone. With the release of Warzone 2.0, the dream of a game-winning event is now a reality, but the process to get demands a lot from players. This guide will explain how to get the Nuke in Warzone 2.0.

How To Get The Nuke In Warzone 2.0

The process for getting the Nuke in Warzone 2.0 doesn’t rely on getting consecutive kills but rather consecutive wins. This is a reward only for the most skilled players as the first step in the process is to win 5 consecutive games of the Battle Royale title. Lose any one of them or fail to launch the Nuke in the next game and you will need to restart the entire winning streak process again. Once you do get your 5 back-to-back wins, start up the next game and you will see a Champion’s Quest contract on the map. Travel to this icon and pick it up to start the Nuke process. The entire game will be notified that you are trying to construct the Nuke, so be prepared for a fight! Also, every step that you complete will cause a Jailbreak, releasing all dead enemies that are still in the game.

Locate The Three Elements

Now that you have begun the quest, a menu under the minimap will appear, telling you to find three Elements needed to construct the Nuke. Wait a short period of time for the first element, Beryllium, to be revealed, and then head to the location on the map. Picking up the Element will mark the player with a Champion’s Quest Most Wanted Icon, so their opposition will be on the map for the rest of the match.

Wait for the next element to be revealed. This element is Plutonium and also comes with its own negative effect. This element will cause constant radiation damage to the holder and any nearby teammates. The third and final element, Tritium, will be revealed shortly after picking up the Plutonium and will scramble the holder’s Radar for the rest of the match.

Build The Nuke

With all the elements now in your possession, survive until you reach the fourth circle. At this point there will be a plane that drops that bomb at a location You will have five minutes to reach the bomb and put all the elements inside. Once you have assembled the Nuke, you can arm the bomb.

Defend Ground Zero

Now that you have assembled the Nuke, you must defend the bomb for 2 minutes, stopping any other players from disarming it. When the two minutes expire, the Nuke will detonate and you will win the match!

Players that are able to detonate the Nuke get an exclusive Operator skin as well as Nuke-themed cosmetics like a Weapon Charm, Weapon Sticker, Emblem, and Calling Card. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

