Disney Dreamlight Valley: Best Starter Meals

Disney Dreamlight Valley has taken the world over…at least the gamer world, however, some people are just starting out, so today we are going to be sharing some very easy, simple, starter meals for new players of the game. Starting out in the game you don’t have much for supplies and you have to rely on your village to find things you need and wait for plants to go to have food to keep your energy up. Having your energy up is a very important requirement because, without high energy, you won’t be able to perform tasks for your villagers like digging and whatnot. But don’t worry! We have you covered with some easy meals, let’s go on and get into it.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | All Crops Grow Times & Sell Values | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | Best Professions To Assign First | How To Cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks | Daily Passive Rewards | How To Catch Fugu Fish | Friendship Leveling Tips | How To Get Emeralds | All Seed Type Locations | How To Earn Millions Of Star Coins | How To Earn Dream Shards | How To Get Softwood, Hardwood & Iron Ingots | How To Skip Barrier & Sequence Break | Why You Shouldn’t Time Travel | All Special Companions Guide | How To Get All Sunstone Fragments

Fruit Salad | Starter Recipes

Fruit Salad: Any Fruit x1

If you already know how to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley – which Mickey should teach you early on – you will quickly learn how to make Fruit Salad. This is one of the first foods you are asked to make in the game. It is a very simple and easy meal to make, only needing one apple.

However, if you’d like to put in more fruit, you can do that as well. Adding more fruits to the salad, it will increase the amount of energy intake you get from it as well as the selling price if you were to sell it to Goofy. Apple trees are around your village when you start as well as raspberry bunches.

Cheese Platter | Starter Recipes

Cheese Platter: Cheese x1

Making a cheese platter is another easy meal to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley since it only needs one ingredient to be made which is cheese. After opening up some realms at the castle, which you have the choice to open up very early in the game, the Ratatouille realm can be one of your first ones. There you can buy cheese from Remy for only 180 Star Coins. After you have some cheese and a piece of coal, you can make your cheese platter at the stove!

Crackers | Starter Recipes

Crackers: Grain x1

Another extremely easy meal you can make is crackers! This is another one that Mickey teaches you at the beginning of the game along with the Fruit Salad. In order to make a plate of crackers all you need is one piece of grain that can grow very quickly in the game so you can make a bunch of cracker plates to keep your entire up while you are fulfilling your quest.

Salads | Starter Recipes

Making salads in Disney Dreamlight Valley is another easy dish and there are many different ways to make it. The most basic way is just having one piece of lettuce and one fruit which makes you a green salad. Both those things you can easily grow in your village. Below are some more combinations you can use to make different salads.

Gazpacho: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Spice (Any)

Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Spice (Any) Grilled Veggie Platter: Vegetables x3 (Any)

Vegetables x3 (Any) Hearty Salad: Lettuce, Vegetables x2 (Any)

Lettuce, Vegetables x2 (Any) Mediterranean Salad: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Spice (Any)

Hopefully, these easy starter meals will help you to play Disney Dreamlight Valley more easily without having low energy! There are so many fun combinations to try in the game when it comes to meals, so definitely don’t be afraid to try your hand at it.