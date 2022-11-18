Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Nahida

Get ready to scale the cliffs of Sumeru to get Nahida up to Level 90. Oh, and say hello to the Dendro Hypostasis too!

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 introduced Nahida to the limited run banner. Get ready everyone, we now have over half of Teyvat’s Archons at our command! As one of four Dendro characters available, Nahida opens up the possibilities for team compositions, especially for Nilou lovers. Overall, Nahida is a solid unit. And, unlike Cyno, Nahida is far easier to farm for.

Nahida’s Sumeru Specialty is the Kalpalata Lotus. This is the really annoying flower that only grows on the cliffs of Sumeru. While less annoying to farm for than Scarabs, the Kalpalata Lotus can result in a lot of fall damage deaths. Typically, the Kalpalata Lotus can be found scattered throughout Devantaka Mountain and Apam Woods, along the southeast portion of Sumeru. If you hit the desert border, you’ve gone too far west.

Currently, the Kalpalata Lotus cannot be grown in the Serenitea Pot. However, Aramani sells the Kalpalata Lotus for 1,000 Mora each. Aramani can be found in the dream version of Vanarana after you complete the World Quest, The World of Aranara.

Nahida’s common enemy drop is the Fungal Spores series. Fungal Spores are dropped by pretty much all of the mushroom enemies in Sumeru. And the mushrooms are everywhere. Yes, even in the desert. Remember, do not use Pyro or Electro characters if you’re farming for Fungal Spores! Either of these Elements will transform Fungal Spores to the Inactivated Nucleus series.

Finally, Nahida’s common boss drop is the Quelled Creeper. Version 3.2 gave us yet another Hypostasis, this time it’s the Dendro variety. The Dendro Hypostasis can be found in the southeast portion of the desert, thankfully right next to a Waypoint. Keep in mind that you do need a Dendro character on your team to fight the Dendro Hypostasis.

The Dendro Hypostasis will also drop the Nagadus Emerald series, the gems needed for any Dendro characters’ ascension. The Jade-Winged Terrorshroom will also drop the Nagadus Emerald series, so you can teleport between the two until your Resin runs out.

Ascension Materials

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

3 Fungal Spores

3 Kalpalata Lotus

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments

2 Quelled Creeper

10 Kalpalata Lotus

15 Fungal Spores

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragments

4 Quelled Creeper

20 Kalpalata Lotus

12 Luminescent Pollen

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunks

8 Quelled Creeper

30 Kalpalata Lotus

18 Luminescent Pollen

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Nagadus Emerald Chunks

12 Quelled Creeper

45 Kalpalata Lotus

12 Crystalline Cyst Dust

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

20 Quelled Creeper

60 Kalpalata Lotus

24 Crystalline Cyst Dust

120,000 Mora