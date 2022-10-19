Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Tame & Catch Ravens | Scar Update Guide

Ravens are a new animal type added in the Scar update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Scar isn’t the only new villager exploring your personal, private Disney utopia — ravens are appearing, and they’re particularly tough to tame. We’ve got guides covering how to tame all the other animals, but ravens are especially picky. They won’t accept just any food. They’ll only eat the best.

In addition to ravens, there’s now more you can do with your animal companions. They can follow you around, and you can interact with them out in the wild. Ravens are no different, even if they’re extremely picky eaters. Here’s a quick rundown showing you how to get your own black bird companion.

How To Tame Ravens | New Animal Companions Guide

Ravens are a new critter exclusively added in the Scar Update. Ravens are friendly birds that only appear in the Forgotten Lands — the final biome you can unlock. There are five different types of Ravens (Classic, Red, Blue, White and Brown) that appear on specific days of the week.

Like other animals, you must feed them multiple times to tame them. You must follow a specific method to allow feeding — and animals can be fed over a period of time to unlock taming.

How To Feed Ravens: Approach a raven and it will circle the player. Stand still and wait until the raven stops circling and lands.

Raven’s Favorite Food: Ravens will only eat 5-Star Meals. Check out a full list of meal recipes right here.

Feeding animals until they become your companion is totally random. There is no set amount of feeding you must do — each time you feed them, the critter seemingly has a higher chance of becoming your companion and being tamed. But it is still completely random as far as we understand it. Just keep trying and you will eventually tame your favorite animal!

Easy 5-Star Food : Ranch Salad is an extremely easy recipe that you can make multiple of. Ravens will devour it. Recipe : Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Tomato, Onion

Cook up lots of Ranch Salads or any other 5-Star Recipe and you’ll unlock your first friendly raven buddy.