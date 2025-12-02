Black Ops 7 Zombies: How to Get Perminant Double Points on Ashes of the Damned | Claw Talisman Easter Egg Guide

Gather Points is a core part of all of the Zombies modes in Call of Duty, and that is no different in Black Ops 7 Zombies. While the useful Double Points drops will give you a chance to gather a lot of Essence for a brief time, there is an Easter Egg in Ashes of the Damned that will give players a permanent Double Points, though there is a catch. This Easter Egg is the Claw Talisman and tasks players with taking down a powerful foe with a limited arsenal. This guide will show players how to complete the Claw Talisman Easter Egg on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Complete the Claw Talisman Easter Egg on Ashes of the Damned

To get the Claw Talisman, you will need to beat the secret Zursa HVT boss found at the end of the Bear Tracks Easter Egg, but you can only use a melee weapon. Because of this, I recommend that you get your melee weapon to at least Epic Rarity, Pack-a-Punch Level 2, and get the Melee Macchiatto perk.

The Bear Tracks Easter Egg requires that you have the Death Perception Perk. If you don’t have this Perk, the tracks won’t appear and you won’t be able to find this quest. Once you have the perk, you will need to look for glowing orange bearprints found in 1 or 3 Fog areas. Only one set of these bear tracks will spawn per game. These areas are the Crashed Rocket between Ashwood and Zarya Cosmodrome, Orda Graveyard between Ashwood and Exit 115, and Crashed Plane between Zarya Cosmodrome and Exit 115. You will need to run across all of the bear prints to start this Easter Egg.

For the Crashed Rocket path, start at the exit of Ashwood and you will find the first track really close to the gate. Stick to the left wall and make your way to the Cosmodrome to find the next print. Continue deeper into the Fog to find the next print in the middle of the path. You will pass a rock with a ramp behind it with the bear print near the rock. The next print is close to the previous one. The final print is on the ramp behind the rock.

For the Orda Graveyard, leave Ashwood and make your way deep into the Fog. After going over a small hump, you will find the track in the middle of the path. The next track is right before the first T-Rex head. Continue to the T-Rex head to find the next track. Progress until you find a ramp. The print is to the left of the ramp. Then, go right off the ramp to find the next print. The final print is not too far from the previous one.

For the Crashed Plane, leave Zarya Cosmodrome and make your way to around the middle of the area to find the first print. Continue down the path to find the next one. Go to the right of the destroyed plane to find the third print. Continue down the path to find the next print. Finally, turn left to find the last print.

When you run over all of the tracks on a given path, you will see the Zursa death animation and arrive in the jungle from the Dempsey Easter Egg. You will encounter an HVT Zursa and have no weapons. You will need to run to the center of the area and pick up your gear to fight the boss. While it has more health and hits harder, this Zursa functions just like its normal variant. While you can just kill the Bear with any weapon, you will need to defeat the Zursa with only a melee weapon.

Once you kill the Zursa HVT, a black soul will float to a box at the center of the arena. The box will open, revealing your rewards. If you beat the Zursa with only a melee weapon, the Claw Talisman will be one of your rewards. This weapon will provide you with permanent Double Points for melee attacks. This will also stack with the Double Points drop, giving you quadruple points if you melee during the power-up and with this Talisman equipped.

You can now complete the Claw Talisman Easter Egg on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.