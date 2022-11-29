Disney Dreamlight Valley: Beginner Tips

Disney Dreamlight Valley has quickly become an extremely popular game that almost everyone is playing, although some people are just discovering it which is fantastic. Today we are going to be going over some beginner tips that many players probably wished they had known when they started the game. But now, you don’t have to worry because we are sharing them with you now! Let’s go ahead and get into it so you can have the best Disney Dreamlight Valley experience.

Finish Dreamlight Duties

As you play the game, you will progress through the main plot with Merlin, afterward, you’ll learn how you can open up other areas of your land and also unlock different Realms with Dreamlight. Dreamlight is a huge part of unlocking new areas and progressing even more throughout the game. There are many easy Dreamlight Duties you can do like preparing 2 meals or planting 5 vegetables in order to get say 200 Dreamlight. So as you go around playing the game as normal, you are unlocking more Dreamlight. Many people make the goal of completing all of these before a new update which will give you loads of Dreamlight to keep progressing. You can also find Dreamlight Strads by digging and then crafting them all together into Dreamlight as well.

Earning Star Coins

Now comes the never-ending problem that many players constantly run into…needing more money. It’s kind of real-world-like. Hahaha. So, in the game, you will notice just how often and how much you need Star Coins…many players plant crops to help pay for their living in the Valley. I, myself, plant carrots…at least until I lock pumpkins. To get pumpkins, you need to unlock the Forgotten Lands. You will need to collect at least 15,000 Dreamlight and have previously unlocked the Sunlit Plateau. After you unlock this, you will be able to repair and upgrade Goofy’s Stall which can then bring you pumpkins. Once collecting up a bit of money from planting and reselling pumpkins, you won’t blame Scrooge McDuck so much for his items being so expensive in the shops!

Cook High Energy Food For Free

One of the all-time important things is food because without it, you won’t have energy and without energy, you won’t be able to keep progressing in-game. Doing tasks like digging, watering, planting, and more takes energy and without it, you won’t be able to do those things. You can pick fruit and veggies to last you for a bit, but it won’t be as long as eating some well-cooked meals would last you. Once you unlock Remy’s Realm and finish his quest of learning to cook. Remy will teach you many recipes and you can use the food from his realm to make quick and easy meals to stock up on while doing work around your Valley. You can find additional recipes by mixing together your own creations or just doing things around the Valley.

Manage Your Inventory

Now…for the huge problem many of us face…inventory. At first, when you start the game, you have hardly any inventory but as you level up you have opportunities to get more space. Remember to always open clothing packs, furniture packs, and recipes when you get them to avoid taking up more of your inventory space with those. Be sure to work on upgrading your backpack as soon as possible. The first upgrade is 5,000 Star Coins, the second is 20,000, and the third is 50,000. Sure, it is a lot of money but you will be able to collect and plant a lot more a lot quicker when making trips to Goofy’s store to sell things. Remember to also store items in your chest back at your home. Many players take time to create a whole room full of chests and organize each one. This can make it very easy when you are looking for one certain item.

Hang Out With Villagers

One of the fun things to do in the Valley is to hang out with your favorite villagers. Each is from one of your favorite Disney and Pixar movies. As you level up your favorite characters, you are able to ask them to hang out with you. You can assign certain rolls to each villager, like ones to plant with you or dig with you, or even mine. As you get your friend to follow you around, you will level up both you and your villager faster as you do tasks around the valley. As you level them up you unlock prizes from them. You will also get more resources as you hang out together…so if you fish together you will get more fish than normal!

Crafting Items

A lot like other cozy games, you can craft items to decorate your home and island. Some quests will require you to craft early on so you will quickly unlock this feature. This feature is exactly what you’d expect based on other games that follow after it. You go around and collect materials such as soft wood, hardwood, and normal wood to craft different items. You will learn recipes to be able to craft more items as you progress through the game.

And that’s all for today’s guide. Hopefully, these tips will help you in starting or even just bettering your Disney Dreamlight Valley experience. Have fun in the valley!