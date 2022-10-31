Gotham Knights: How to Unlock the Talon Suit

There are a lot of suits to unlock in Gotham Knights that, upon unlocking, are available for transmog regardless of which suit you have equipped. Most of the transmog suits are fun throwbacks to classic looks for each member of the Bat-family, but, like many things in Gotham Knights, players are completely left in the dark about how to unlock each of the suits.

You’ll unlock a fair amount of the suits just for playing through the game’s campaign and other major side missions, however, the Talon Suit requires the player to complete a specific side objective that isn’t noted anywhere in the menus or on the map. This is all to say that if you feel a little confused as to how to unlock the Talon Suit for transmog, you’re not alone. Luckily, you’ll be able to unlock it pretty quickly if you follow the guide below.

Unlocking the Talon Suit

To unlock the Talon Suit in Gotham Knights, you’ll need to find the five Talon Caches that are hidden across Gotham City. To get the caches, you’ll need to find Court of Owl murals. They aren’t marked on the map, so you’ll either need to rely on the guide below for the specific locations or simply wander the streets of Gotham until Alfred notes that there is a strange energy reading nearby.

The suit is locked until you’ve been introduced to the Court of Owls in Main Case 02. In addition to gaining the Talon Suit, each Talon Cache will give you a nice boost of rare crafting resources.

Once you’ve found all five murals, the suit will be unlocked in your inventory. Unlocking the transmog suit for one character unlocks it for the rest of the cast which means you won’t need to repeat this activity for all four protagonists.

Talon Cache #1

The first Talon Cache can be found in the Southside district of Gotham to the north of Ocran Chemicals. The mural overlooks the ocean facing northeast and is on the back of a brick building.

Talon Cache #2

This cache is located underneath the Elliot Center in Gotham’s Financial District to the west of the fast travel point. To find it, jump down to the area underneath the Elliot Center to the left of the building’s main entrance. Continue along the hallways until you come to a fork in the road to your right. Take the right path and you’ll find the cache across from a red sign that reads “Sundollar Coffee.”

Talon Cache #3

This cache is found street level to the south of Gotham City hall in Old Gotham across from a big white fountain. The mural is on the wall of an “L” shaped building and faces north.

Talon Cache #4

This cache can be found on the side of the Falcone Residence building in the Bowery. The building isn’t marked on the map, but it’s the tall building to the southwest of the fast-travel point in the area. The mural itself is found above the marquee facing west.

Talon Cache #5

Head to the university in the far northwest portion of the map in Gotham Heights for the final cache. Walk inside the college’s front gates that are northwest of the Gotham Heights fast-travel point and walk into the stone gazebo/hallway that connects the buildings on either side of the courtyard. Once in the hall, turn left and you’ll see the final mural. Interact with it and you’ll have the Talon Suit.