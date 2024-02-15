Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Quickly Gain the Athra Surges Trophy

Using this trusty strategy you can grind out the Athra Surges trophy or achievement in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown incredibly quickly.

It might seem like you’re going to have to scour the massive map of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in hopes of finding all of the game’s Athra Surges. Luckily, however, this isn’t the case. In fact, by the time you beat the game, you’ll likely have discovered them all. Now you have to use them all in order to get the trophy.

As with anything in a game like this, you can, of course, just grind it out while you continue to search for missing secrets that have eluded you thus far. If you want to speed things up, however, we’ve got just the ticket. We found a spot in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown that will allow you to snag this trophy/achievement in just a few minutes, even if you’re not sure which surges you still need to use. Read on for the details.

The Fastest Way to Get the Athra Surges Trophy/Achievement in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

To start with, you’re going to want to go to a specific spot in the Soma Tree area (check the beginning of the YouTube video below for the exact location). Next, make sure you’ve equipped the amulet that allows Sargon to build up Athra when he takes damage. That’s pretty much it for requirements.

Now, you’re going to want to run to the left of the nearest save point. There, you’ll find three of those purple globs that explode when you touch them. Jump into them and take the impact, which will quickly fill up your Athra meter. Heal if needed, then unleash the surges you have equipped one after another.

Next up, head back to the save point, equip a couple of different Athra surges, and repeat the process. Utilizing this strategy, you can complete all 10 Athra Surges for the trophy in just a few moments. Now, with this time-consuming achievement out of the way, you can move on to more pressing issues in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.