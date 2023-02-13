Hogwarts Legacy: How To Catch & Breed Graphorn | Rare Magical Beast Guide

The mighty Graphorn is the rarest creature in Hogwarts Legacy that you can actually breed. The Graphorn is a massive steed that you’ll be able to capture as a land-based mount very late in your adventure — but this creature is more than just a mount. You can also capture and breed them. They’re required to breed every creature, and they’re surprisingly rare. To help you complete your quest and fill your Vivariums with rare creatures, including this very rare type, we’ll guide you through the process of finding, capturing and breeding Graphorns.

How To Catch & Breed Graphorns | Vivarium Guide & Tips

To begin your quest for Graphorns, you’ll need to progress far into the main story. Graphorns can only be collected after completing the main story quest ‘San Bakar’s Trial‘ — one of the four trials from the Map Chamber. By completing this trial, you’ll battle a giant Graphorn and then unlock it as a mount.

Any further Graphorns are not mounts. These are creatures you can take to your Vivarium. They only spawn in one location.

Where To Find Graphorns: Graphorns will ONLY SPAWN in the far south of the map. Their den is located far south of Cragcroft and southeast of Clagmore Castle. This area only becomes available after finishing ‘San Bakar’s Trial‘.

Only ONE Graphorn will spawn at this location at any given time. To capture one, you need to defeat it in combat. Unlike other beasts, Graphorns are extremely violent and will attack. Defeat them to stun them — while stunned, you can use your Nab-Sack to capture the beast and take it back to your Vivarium.

How To Breed Graphorn : Like any beast, Graphorn need a male and female beast to breed. Only one Graphorn spawns at the den every several days (rest about 6~ times or 3 days ). For example, I captured a female Graphorn . To breed, I need a male Graphorn to breed. I would have to return to the den and wait. You don’t need to defeat the Graphorn for a new one to spawn. If you wait and watch the den, the Graphorn’s gender will change randomly after waiting — just keep waiting until the correct gender appears and capture it.

After capturing one of each type of Graphorn, return to the Vivarium and release both in the same area. You’ll need a Breeding Pen. These are available through the Conjuration menu.

Breeding Basics : Two of the same species (male and female) must exist in the same Vivarium. Construct a Breeding Pen and place it. These cost 15 Moonstone.

You can also build a Beast Feeder but this is not required for breeding. Once two of the same species (both genders) are in a Vivarium with a Breeding Pen, they will randomly breed! You can’t sell beast offspring, but you can collect more materials by keeping them happy. And baby Graphorns are just so cute! Graphorns drop Graphorn Horns — important materials for Tier 3 Wand Traits.