Hogwarts Legacy: How To Catch A Phoenix Pet & Get More Phoenix Feathers | Rare Magical Beast Guide

The graceful Phoenix is one of the rarest creatures in the world of Hogwarts Legacy, and unfortunately you’ll only be able to get one. You can’t breed the Phoenix — because you can’t ever find more than one — but that one you get is extremely important. If you’re looking to upgrade your Wand Traits to maximum, the Phoenix is required. If you’re wondering when you’ll get your hands on a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s a full rundown.

Be very careful with your Phoenix. It is possible to lose it — you can ‘sell’ it to the local Magical Beast shop in Hogsmeade for a small bit of coin. It isn’t worth it, as Phoenix Feathers can only be collected by two sources. You can get them from the Phoenix itself, or you can (very rarely) find them as a material to purchase from vendors. If you lost your Phoenix, the only way to get these important upgrade materials is to check every vendor on the map, hoping one of them will randomly be carrying Phoenix Feathers. That’s no way to wizard. Here’s everything you need to know about the Phoenix.

How To Catch The Phoenix | Tier 3 Wand Upgrade Materials Guide

How To Catch A Phoenix : After unlocking the Room of Requirement , Deek the House-Elf will start sharing side-quests related to rare creatures. By completing the main quest ‘ The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom ‘ you’ll begin his side-quest chain. Complete his side-quests until you can begin the quest ‘ Phoenix Rising ‘ — this quest, you’ll join Deek on a search for a true Phoenix. By the end of the quest, you’ll capture one of these rare creatures.

Like all creatures, the Phoenix can also drop materials for gear upgrades. The Phoenix drops Phoenix Feathers, which are used to craft Tier 3 traits. As one of the most powerful crafting materials, you may want to collect even more Phoenix Feathers than normal — you’re locked to just one Phoenix. You can’t find more in the overworld.

How To Get Phoenix Feathers : During the ‘ Phoenix Rising ‘ quest, you’ll drop off the Phoenix in a new Vivarium . Dropping the Phoenix off at the Vivarium, you’ll be able to feed and groom it to gather Phoenix Feathers. To Feed and Groom , you need to select Beast Petting Brush and Beast Feed from the Spell Menu. Yes, these count as spells. You’ll need to use both on a single beast to produce material — like a Phoenix Feather. Using Conjuration you can craft a Beast Feeder . By planting one of these in your Vivarium, the beasts will be automatically fed. All you need to do is groom them to quickly collect materials. You can only build one Beast Feeder at a time.

Phoenix Feathers are required for Tier 3 Wand Upgrades — if you don’t have a Phoenix or get rid of it, you can partially soft-lock yourself out of any further upgrading. But there’s a way around this. After collecting the Phoenix, certain vendors will sell Phoenix Feathers.

There are many vendors outside of Hogsmeade. Each small village has a vendor, and there are many travelling vendors in the open-world. All of these vendors sell random materials, and there’s a small chance they’ll also sell Phoenix Feathers. So far, we haven’t found any vendor that consistently sells the same wares, so you’ll need to check them all, or wait a few days and check again to see if the vendors have refreshed their stocks.

Phoenix Feathers are a valuable commodity, so don’t make the mistake of selling your prized Phoenix! You only get one, so take good care of it.