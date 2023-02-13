The Division 3 Is Reportedly Not In The Works At Ubisoft

The Division from Ubisoft was a big hit. Fans took up the role of an agent working for the Government as they sought to regain control of the country. After an outbreak that killed off quite a few citizens and the collapse of major cities, agents like you are established to retain order. We have two mainline installments of the franchise right now, and there are plans to bring out a spin-off title this year. Although, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing a third mainline installment coming out into the marketplace anytime soon.

This news comes from Insider Gaming which reportedly noted that they have confirmed no new mainline installment is being developed. According to Insider Gaming, sources close to Ubisoft have revealed that there is nothing in development in terms of a new mainline installment. Instead, we know that there is The Division Heartland which is slated to launch later this year as a free-to-play title. But if you want a new mainline story that will showcase another area of America and its struggle to regain control, it seems you’re out of luck.

Instead, you might have to deal with the second installment for a little while longer. However, that is also another problematic area for the franchise. If you don’t recall, Ubisoft ran into a problem that broke down their generation system build. That means the future updates for the game have been delayed as they worked through this problem. Although, that might mean the studio has several seasonal updates coming to make the game appealing to veteran players for the long haul. Of course, we don’t know if that will continue much longer after the launch of the spin-off title hits the marketplace.

Whatever the case might be, fans of the franchise might be a bit disappointed with the latest news. With Ubisoft having a rocky launch for 2023 which started with several cancellations and a delay to Skull & Bones, the studio might be playing things a be safe for now. Out of speculation on my part, perhaps the company is holding off The Division 3 until they see how well Players receive The Division Heartland.