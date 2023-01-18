Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – When Does Season 2 Start?

Players of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have been faced with general radio silence about when Season 2 of both titles is officially going to kick off as the expected start date of early February quickly approaches. Thankfully, we have now gotten an official word on when the next slate of content will be added to the multiplayer shooter and Battle Royale titles, though players will be waiting a bit longer than they expected for it to finally arrive. This guide will tell players when Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will start.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

Season 2 Start Date for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Players were given a long time without a confirmed start to the next season, though it was widely assumed that Season 2 would start when Season 1 ended, which would be on February 1 given the timer you can see on the Season 1 Battle Pass. Whether this was an internal delay or not, we know definitively that the next season for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will kick off on February 15.

This announcement was made via a tweet made by the official Call of Duty Twitter account that, while not going in-depth about what players will be getting with this new content, it was confirmed that a smaller map variant would be getting added to Warzone 2.0 as well as the fan-favorite Resurgence mode would be making a comeback. As for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, players will be getting new maps, modes, and weapons added to the game, with more details and intel to be announced in the future. It was also confirmed that the highly anticipated Ranked Play will be added with the new season of content. You can find the tweet confirming all of this information down below.

Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. pic.twitter.com/G80TiutG62 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 18, 2023

As new information about Season 2 and the additional content that will be added to the game is announced, we will be sure to keep players updated. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators