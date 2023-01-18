TenPuru Anime Announced, Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

A TV anime adaptation of the manga series TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- by Kimitake Yoshioka was announced on Wednesday. The big announcement included the first trailer and key visual for the series along with cast and staff reveals as well. Studio GEKKOU will be handling the animation production with Kazuomi Koga in charge of directing the series. TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- is set to release in 2023 (also titled “Temple”).

(from left to right) Kagura Baldwin, Kurage Aoba, Yuzuki Aoba, Tsukuyo Aoba, Mia Christoph

TenPuru Anime Cast

Akemitsu Akagami — Masayuki Akasaka (Rades – Black Clover, Kibe – Rent-a-Girlfriend)

— Masayuki Akasaka (Rades – Black Clover, Kibe – Rent-a-Girlfriend) Yuzuki Aoba — Aimi (Kasumi Toyama – BanG Dream!, Yuuri Amagake – Battle Game in 5 Seconds)

— Aimi (Kasumi Toyama – BanG Dream!, Yuuri Amagake – Battle Game in 5 Seconds) Tsukuyo Aoba — Yuu Serizawa (Iroha Igarashi – Real Girl, Shera – How Not to Summon a Demon Lord)

— Yuu Serizawa (Iroha Igarashi – Real Girl, Shera – How Not to Summon a Demon Lord) Kurage Aoba — Nanami Yamashita (Miku – Darling in the Franxx, Chifuyu Himeki – When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace)

— Nanami Yamashita (Miku – Darling in the Franxx, Chifuyu Himeki – When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace) Mia Christoph — Madoka Asahina (Asumi – We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, Nene – New Game!)

— Madoka Asahina (Asumi – We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, Nene – New Game!) Kagura Baldwin — Sumire Uesaka (Lum – Urusei Yatsura (2022), Nagatoro – Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro)

No further cast information has been revealed at this time.

TenPuru Anime Staff

Director — Kazuomi Koga (Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible, Rent-a-Girlfriend)

— Kazuomi Koga (Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible, Rent-a-Girlfriend) Series Composition — Yohei Kashi (My One-Hit Kill Sister – airs in 2023)

— Yohei Kashi (My One-Hit Kill Sister – airs in 2023) Character Designer — Masato Katsumata (The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 + movie)

No further staff information has been revealed at this time.

Manga

Written and illustrated by Kimitake Yoshioka, TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- first began serialization in September 2018 on the online platform Comic Days (Kodansha). The ongoing series has currently released a total of 6 volumes with Volume 7 set to release on January 23, 2023. Kodansha USA has released the first two volumes digitally in English. This is actually Yoshioka’s first written manga. However, Yoshioka has illustrated plenty of manga in the past including Grand Blue, Material Puzzle – Zero Kreuz, Amagi Brilliant Park, The Blue Coffin of Lapis Lazuli, and Lagrange The Flower of Rinne – Dawn of Memoria.

TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- currently has over 1 million copies in circulation as of January 2023.

Source: Official Twitter