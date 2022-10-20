Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Rich Soil | Scar Quest Guide

Rich Soil is a new random material you can gain in Disney Dreamlight Valley and comes included with the new Scar Update. As you progress through his storyline — Scar is found in the Sunlit Plateau biome and wants your help to fix the ailing environment. One of the items you’ll need is Rich Soil and players are finding this stuff to be particularly tricky to find. Here’s a quick guide explaining rich soil and where to get it.

Scar introduces a new villainous quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Located in the Plateau, you’ll work with Scar to restore nature and explore new areas of the region. Scar has his own dastardly motivations, but you already knew that! The real fun is the Villainous Event. By completing challenges, you’ll earn coins to unlock seasonal rewards. Yes, you can unlock spooky decorations and Halloween costumes for your avatar.

Where To Find Rich Soil

Rich Soil is an extremely rare drop from harvesting crops. You’ll need to grow crops and harvest to even get a chance at earning any Rich Soil — but it also has an extremely low drop-rate. Here’s what you need to know.

Rich Soil : Rich Soil randomly drops when harvesting crops . Rich Soil is totally random and will seemingly doesn’t increase depending on your crop or biome. Naturally, Rich Soil will only drop about 5-10% of the time. Some players report finding about 10~ Rich Soil per 200 crops harvested. That’s extremely rare!

Rich Soil can be harvested at a slightly faster rate with the right tricks — you’ll be getting Rich Soil faster if you grow a specific crop. Wheat!

How To Get More Rich Soil Faster: Plant fields of Wheat. Wheat can be purchased in Peaceful Meadows and grows at an astonishingly fast rate. Wheat grows after 1-2 minutes. If you plant 200 Wheat, you’ll be harvesting non-stop.

The price of the crop and the growing time have nothing to do with the Rich Soil drop rate. It’s all about how much you’re harvesting, so simply harvesting more and faster will increase the drop rate. If you want to finish Scar’s quest faster, that’s the only way. You’ll also want a Level 10 Farming companion to join you. We haven’t confirmed they lead to higher drop rates, but it can’t hurt to try.

Wheat also happens to be the most valuable crop you can grow — as far as money-making potential goes. It isn’t very valuable because you’ll only earn a very slim profit, but if you do the math and factor in how fast it grows, you’re actually earning more coins per minute harvesting wheat than you are harvesting the highest value crops. But… that’s moot when you can just do nothing for an hour and get highly valuable crops. I recommend saving wheat for grinding Rich Soil.