Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Ursula’s Crystals & Where To Place The Crystal Key

Ursula’s final quests are all about crystals. To help her, you’ll need to find four crystals then place a crystal key — a lot of players are struggling with these quests, so we’re going to provide a quick guide to help you. If you think you’re stuck forever, don’t start freaking out yet. There might be a solution for your problem. Here’s how it all works.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is already one of the most popular games on Steam. After landing in your valley, you can customize, landscape, craft and farm your own Disney Plaza with all the classic characters. One of those characters is the Sea Witch Ursula, and her quests (found very late in what’s available so far) can get pretty buggy. There are three major steps to her final quests you’ll want to know.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | All Crops Grow Times & Sell Values | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | Best Professions To Assign First | How To Cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks | Daily Passive Rewards | How To Catch Fugu Fish | Friendship Leveling Tips | How To Get Emeralds | All Seed Type Locations | How To Earn Millions Of Star Coins | How To Earn Dream Shards | How To Get Softwood, Hardwood & Iron Ingots | How To Skip Barrier & Sequence Break | Why You Shouldn’t Time Travel | All Special Companions Guide | How To Get All Sunstone Fragments

Ursula’s Crystal Quests & Crystal Key

Near the end of Ursula’s Quests, you’ll need to gather Crystals — this is the “A Deal With Ursula” quest. For the first step, you’ll find a crystal. After that, you’ll need to find three more. The crystals appear in a random spot in the following realms.

Crystal #1 : Frosted Heights

: Frosted Heights Crystal #2 : Glade of Trust

: Glade of Trust Crystal #3: Forgotten Lands

Go to each realm and locate the crystal on the ground. You can use the landscape / furniture customization menu to quickly scan the map from a bird’s eye view.

Next, you’ll need to place the four crystals on pedestals. Some players are experiencing a bug that makes it impossible to place the crystals on the pedestals. Make sure you collect all four crystals and keep them in your inventory — don’t store them in a chest. There may be a bug involving storing the crystals. If you can place them, you might encounter another problem.

Finally, you’ll acquire the crystal key. After gaining the key, you’ll need to use it.

Where To Use The Crysal Key: Don’t use the key on the pillar in front of you. Instead, go past the pillar and use the key there. Go to the overgrown area with the pedestal and use the key.

That’s it! What seems like the obvious place to use the crystal key is actually incorrect — use it in a slightly different spot behind the pillar to complete that step of the quest. The rest should be self-explanatory.