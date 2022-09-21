Disney Dreamlight Valley: How Long To Grow Every Crop? | Farming Guide

Every crop is different in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some crops grow faster than others. Some crops need additional watering to fully grow. Each crop has a natural biome they’ll grow faster in — and some crops even drop multiple yields even without a farming companion. Tomatoes naturally drop x3 Tomatoes per pick. Okra is the same way! And we’re going to help you understand how long it takes to grow every type of crop.
Before getting into the full guide, let’s explain why we’re splitting crops by locations. Each location is the natural realm (or biome) for that type of seed. Each seed that naturally grows in a biome can also be purchased from Goofy’s Stall. To make your crop selection easier, we’ll also list all sale prices for every crop type. Some crops aren’t worth selling — cotton actually gives you negative money for growing — but others like Okra, Tomatoes, and Pumpkins are huge money-makers for savvy players.
Here’s the big breakdown of every type of crop in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:
Crops Guide | Time To Grow & Sell Prices
Crops have varying grow times depending on where you plant. Each seed has a natural realm / biome — grow them there to get the faster times listed here. Each crop also sells for the same price no matter where you go. Goofy’s Stall is located in each realm and sells different types of seeds. We’ll break down how long each seed grows by biome.
Prices and times are subject to change. In future updates. Information sourced from [Steam User Walletje].
- Peace Meadow | Crops
- Wheat [x2]: 1 Min – Sells for 2 Star Coins
- Lettuce: 3 Min – Sells for 8 Star Coins
- Carrot: 15 Min – Sells for 44 Star Coins
- Dazzle Beach | Crops
- Sugar Cane: 7 Min – Sells for 19 Star Coins
- Corn [x2]: 12 Min – Sells for 16 Star Coins
- Tomato [x3]: 25 Min – Sells for 22 Star Coins
- Forest of Valor | Crops
- Bell Pepper: 15 Min – Sells for 33 Star Coins
- Canola: 35 Min – Sells for 109 Star Coins
- Onion: 1 Hr 15 Min – Sells for 170 Star Coins
- Glade of Trust | Crops
- Rice [x2]: 50 Min – Sells for 61 Star Coins
- Spinach: 1 Hr – Sells for 41 Star Coins
- Okra [x3]: 2 Hr – Sells for 114 Star Coins
- Sunlit Plateau | Crops
- Cotton: 25 Min – Sells for 37 Star Coins
- Chili Pepper: 45 Min – Sells for 78 Star Coins
- Soya [x3]: 1 Hr 30 Min – Sells for 69 Star Coins
- Frosted Heights | Crops
- Cucumber: 1 Hr 15 Min – Sells for 159 Star Coins
- Asparagus [x3]: 2 Hr 45 Min – Sells for 133 Star Coins
- Eggplant: 3 Hr – Sells for 308 Star Coins
- Forgotten Lands | Crops
- Potato: 35 Min – Sells for 126 Star Coins
- Leek: 2 Hr – Sells for 309 Star Coins
- Pumpkin: 4 Hr – Sells for 664 Star Coins
That’s the grow times and prices for all crops and realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley — so far.