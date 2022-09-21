Disney Dreamlight Valley: How Long To Grow Every Crop? | Farming Guide

Everything you need to know about crops in Dreamlight Valley.

Every crop is different in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some crops grow faster than others. Some crops need additional watering to fully grow. Each crop has a natural biome they’ll grow faster in — and some crops even drop multiple yields even without a farming companion. Tomatoes naturally drop x3 Tomatoes per pick. Okra is the same way! And we’re going to help you understand how long it takes to grow every type of crop.

Before getting into the full guide, let’s explain why we’re splitting crops by locations. Each location is the natural realm (or biome) for that type of seed. Each seed that naturally grows in a biome can also be purchased from Goofy’s Stall. To make your crop selection easier, we’ll also list all sale prices for every crop type. Some crops aren’t worth selling — cotton actually gives you negative money for growing — but others like Okra, Tomatoes, and Pumpkins are huge money-makers for savvy players.

Here’s the big breakdown of every type of crop in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Crops Guide | Time To Grow & Sell Prices

Crops have varying grow times depending on where you plant. Each seed has a natural realm / biome — grow them there to get the faster times listed here. Each crop also sells for the same price no matter where you go. Goofy’s Stall is located in each realm and sells different types of seeds. We’ll break down how long each seed grows by biome.

Prices and times are subject to change. In future updates. Information sourced from [Steam User Walletje].

Peace Meadow | Crops Wheat [x2]: 1 Min – Sells for 2 Star Coins Lettuce: 3 Min – Sells for 8 Star Coins Carrot: 15 Min – Sells for 44 Star Coins



Dazzle Beach | Crops Sugar Cane: 7 Min – Sells for 19 Star Coins Corn [x2]: 12 Min – Sells for 16 Star Coins Tomato [x3]: 25 Min – Sells for 22 Star Coins



Forest of Valor | Crops Bell Pepper: 15 Min – Sells for 33 Star Coins Canola: 35 Min – Sells for 109 Star Coins Onion: 1 Hr 15 Min – Sells for 170 Star Coins



Glade of Trust | Crops Rice [x2] : 50 Min – Sells for 61 Star Coins Spinach : 1 Hr – Sells for 41 Star Coins Okra [x3] : 2 Hr – Sells for 114 Star Coins



Sunlit Plateau | Crops Cotton : 25 Min – Sells for 37 Star Coins Chili Pepper : 45 Min – Sells for 78 Star Coins Soya [x3] : 1 Hr 30 Min – Sells for 69 Star Coins



Frosted Heights | Crops Cucumber : 1 Hr 15 Min – Sells for 159 Star Coins Asparagus [x3] : 2 Hr 45 Min – Sells for 133 Star Coins Eggplant : 3 Hr – Sells for 308 Star Coins



Forgotten Lands | Crops Potato : 35 Min – Sells for 126 Star Coins Leek : 2 Hr – Sells for 309 Star Coins Pumpkin : 4 Hr – Sells for 664 Star Coins



That’s the grow times and prices for all crops and realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley — so far.