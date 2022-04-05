LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Summon An Army Of Mandalorians With This Hilarious Trick

May the force be with you. And you. And you. And you.

You can never have enough Mandalorians. As we’ve seen on Disney+, Mandalorians are big business — we’ve already got two show starring famous bounty hunters. We’ve got The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. But that isn’t enough Mandalorians for us. Two? How about two hundred.

There’s a hilarious trick in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga connected to The Mandalorian DLC. Thanks to the Mandalorian’s little Baby Yoda companion, you can generate an entire army of Mandalorians. After you’ve summoned them, you can then swap them out for any character you want. Want an army of Stormtroopers? How about an army of Ewoks? Now that’s an unstoppable force.

Learn how to do this simple trick with the guide below. Just don’t summon too many little guys. The game starts to chug when you’ve got over a dozen little Mandalorians following you around.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage guides:

How To Summon An Army Of Mandalorians

With the Mandalorian Character Pack, players can summon Din Djarin and Grogu — the Mandalorian and his Baby Yoda companion. Every Din you summon has a Baby Yoda pal. See where this is going?

When you swap to the Mandalorian, you’ll always have Grogu. To summon an infinite number of characters, simply select Grogu (Baby Yoda) and swap to another Mandalorian .

(Baby Yoda) and . This will transform Grogu into a Mandalorian, and instantly summon another Grogu. Select Grogu again, summon another Mandalorian, and then you’ll have another. Repeat infinitely for as many Mandalorians as you want!

Why do this trick? No good reason. It is just very funny, and you can swap all those Mandalorians out for other characters. Create your own Imperial retinue as Darth Vader or summon one of every single hero character in the entire franchise. You can create any party you want! You’ll just have to pay for this extra bit of DLC to do it.

