Paper Mario: The Origami King – All 3 Sacred Orbs | Diamond Island Walkthrough

The Great Sea is one of the most open-ended areas of Paper Mario: The Origami King, and that trend continues as we enter Diamond Island. This secret underwater island is where you’ll find three special trials — each trial has an orb waiting for you at the end. There’s only one problem; two of the trials are impossible to access when you arrive.

To unlock all the trial chambers, you’ll need to harness the power of the Ice Vellumental. It just so happens that the final Vellumental is located on Diamond Island, and you’ll need to find the Ice Mountain for yourself. This island doesn’t just have three trials — there’s an entire sub-dungeon and boss fight waiting at the end! Stock up on mushrooms, because we’re tackling all the trials and the Ice Vellumentium Mountain.

Diamond Island Walkthrough

Use the [Diamond Key] acquired from Luigi, and you’ll emerge in a massive underwater island. You’ll find all three orbs required to unlock the Sea Tower here — and a fourth Vellumental Shrine.

NOTE: The secret location of the island is square D3 on you Sea Map. It’s right in the middle of the four clue statue islands — Club, Spade, Heart, and Crescent Moon / Full Moon.

Before we can complete all three trials, we’ll need to gain the Ice Vellumental’s Power. Go left on the island to find a snowy path to Ice Vellumental Mountain. For once, there’s nothing special you need to do to unlock the shrine!

Quest: Complete Ice Vellumental Mountain

Inside the Ice Mountain, you can smash the Blue Crabs with a single hammer strike now. Try to avoid touching them when you can! To progress, just use your hammer to smash the cracked wall in the first room. The ice platform will slide too — keep that in mind.

Solving The Ice Slide Puzzle: In the second part of the first room, find the ice platform on the lower-left. Hit it up, right, down, left, and up again to fill in the empty space to the exit!

Defeating The Sledge Bro: The second room is guarded by a giant Sledge Bro! When the ice spikes crash down, climb the stairs to the right to encounter the massive Sledge Bro. To make defeating him easier, use Flashy Iron Boots to stomp the Sidestepper with a Magic Circle.

Defeat the Sledge Bro, and use the 1,000-Fold Arms circle to create a new platform to the Vellumental Door! Too bad it’s closed — use the Save Block here and take the stairs to the left.

Solving The Second Slide Puzzle: At the top of the ramp, there’s a missing Magic Circle piece. You’ll need to slide it down the ramp to unlock the Ice Vellumental Door. To do it, just smash the three ice blocks on the left wall and one in the lower-right corner.

Hit the block down, right, up, and right. Use the screencap as your guide. When the Magic Circle is complete, hit the Bear Door’s Nose and enter!

Up the spiral staircase, you’ll encounter enemies rolling ice balls. Just smash the balls with your hammer or hide in the alcoves along the way. To make the second climb easier, use Confetti to fill the bottomless hole on the center platform, then jump onto it from the cracked railing on the stairs. Hit the cracked tower with your hammer to smash it from below.

Collectible Treasure: Paper Macho Buzzy Beetle – Halfway up the spiral staircase. It’s impossible to miss!

Solving The Third Ice Slide Puzzle: This is the trickiest puzzle yet. Smash the missing ice block in the picture above — you need to hit the ice platform left, down, up, and right.

The puzzle isn’t over! To complete the second part, slide the ice block left (the only direction you can go) then hit the beast statue with your hammer as it slides to go down. Go up, to land on the bear mouth door platform.

Collectible Treasure: Ice Vellumental Bust – Exit through the upper-left corner of the third ice slide puzzle.

Take the ice slide down the ramp, and you’ll ride right into the Ice Vellumental’s lair!

Boss: Ice Vellumental

The Ice Vellumental immediately hides inside an ice block, making it impossible to damage. Start by collecting the Chest Tile to spawn an ‘On‘ block, then activate the ‘On‘ block and use a Fire Magic Circle to melt its protection.

When the Ice Vellumental spawns chunks of ice, you can break them by switching to row movement and sliding the ice chunks off the ring board. Beware the icy roads — stepping on them will freeze Mario in place, and he won’t be able to guard against counterattacks.

After the Ice Vellumental is unfrozen, it is vulnerable to 1,000-Fold Arms! Try to land on the ‘ON’ switch and a 1,000-Fold Arms Magic Circle to deal huge damage — you only have one turn before the boss re-freezes itself, so act fast.

Hit the Ice Vellumental with 1,000-Fold Arms twice, and it will begin charging its super attack. It uses a power called Ice Maze, and covers the entire ring arena in frozen panels. Move the tiles so that you can hit the ‘ON’ tile and the 1,000-Fold Arms to finish it off before it charges its powerful attack.

NOTE: For help during this sequence, call on the Toads for help. Pay them coins until the meter turns gold to get clues!

Memorize the path through the maze! If you have to, you can surive 1 or 2 hits against the Ice Age attack. It does about 62 HP damage. If you can’t figure out the path in the first turn, just hit the ‘ON’ switch to make your second path through the maze easier.

The easiest way to remember is to watch which rings move — the boss will only move 2-3 rings at a time. Memorize the location of the 1,000-Fold Arms, and then work your way backwards to the start! And don’t move the rings if the boss didn’t move them too. Usualy the boss only moves the innermost ring, and the two outermost rings.

Navigate the maze by trying to recreate the path shown to you at the start of the turn. Reach the 1,000-Fold Arms and this battle is over.

Collectible Treasure: Diamond Island – Found on a small island near the Ice Mountain entrance. After defeating the Ice Vellumental, you’ll freeze the water, making this chest accessible.

Now that you have the Ice Vellumental’s Power, you can complete these trials in any order, but let’s go from left to right.

Quest: Complete The Trial of Power (Red)

Use the Earth Vellumental Power to lower the red trial chamber.

Stage 1: Smash all the blocks! This is easy. Bigger blocks need to be jumped into more often to smash.

Stage 2: This one is trickier. To complete the trial in time, you need to learn to time your hammer for an ‘Excellent!’ attack. Press [B] once to ready your hammer, then press [A] right after the timer turns orange to land an ‘Excellent!’ attack.

The better you time your attack, the more power you’ll add to the shockwave. The shockwave will damage all the blocks in a circle — smash the center block in each cluster with charged hammer attacks to complete this trial under the time limit.

For single blocks, just immediately hit [A] instead of charging. For bigger blocks, ‘Nice!’, ‘Great!’ or ‘Excellent!’ hits will break blocks faster.

Stage 3: The final challenge allows you to use boots or hammer. Stand on the giant nail, and then attack it like you would in a Wave Battle. Jumps can be chained into x4 combos, while hammer attacks need to be charged.

I think the Jump is easier to accomplish here — just jump once, then press [A] as you land three more times. If you consistently get ‘Excellent!’ or ‘Great!’ combos, you’ll complete this with plenty of time to spare.

For completing the Trial of Power, you’ll earn the [Power Orb]. One down, two to go!

Quest: Complete The Trial of Wisdom (Blue)

To reach this trial, use the Ice Vellumental Power to freeze the water. It’s a game of true / false. Answer each question before time runs out. You need to correctly answer three questions. Here’s a selection of questions we’ve encountered.

NOTE: After failing three times, you’ll be given an option to make the challenge easier for 3,000 coins.

First Question: Random True / False Question

Q : Overlook Tower paintings are Mushrooms & Apples A : False

: Overlook Tower paintings are Mushrooms & Apples

Q : Mario inserted four Shell Stones to open the Earth Vellumental Shrine A : True

: Mario inserted four Shell Stones to open the Earth Vellumental Shrine

Q : The number of streamers you have cleared so far is three A : True

: The number of streamers you have cleared so far is three

Q : The name of Captain T. Ode’s Submarine is the Princess Peach A : False

: The name of Captain T. Ode’s Submarine is the Princess Peach

Second Question: Random True / False Question

Q : If you pass the sixth, fifth, and fourth place runners in a race, you’ll be in third place. A : False

: If you pass the sixth, fifth, and fourth place runners in a race, you’ll be in third place.

Q : 12 passengers are riding a bus, if 5 get off at their stops, there are 7 people on the bus. A : False

: 12 passengers are riding a bus, if 5 get off at their stops, there are 7 people on the bus.

Third Question: Logical Puzzle — Enter the door of who is lying.

A : B is lying

: B is lying B : C is lying.

: C is lying. C: I’m telling the truth.

Solution: B is lying. Because only one statue is lying — the other two are telling the truth. Any other choice means two statues are lying.

Grab you [Wisdom Orb] reward and continue on to the final trial.

Quest: Complete The Trial of Courage (Green)

To enter this trial, use the Water Vellumental power, then the Ice Vellumental Power.

Stage 1: This sounds complicated. Press [A] to drop an object, then press [A] again to stop it. You need to grab the rope with [A], but only after the falling object is below the red pointer line.

What makes this tricky? It doesn’t fall as fast as it seems! When you spot it, wait a moment before press [A]. The pan won’t immediately smack into Mario’s head. You have some time to react.

Stage 2: Another one! This time, the pointer will be much lower. Same principle applies. This is trickier — but there are no tricks! Just wait a little longer before pressing [A].

Stage 3: This is a lot trickier! It falls extremely fast, so watch the rope on the left to see how much time you have. The object is a Thwomp this time, and you’re guaranteed to stop it under the line — as long as you stop it before it hits Mario!

That completes all three trials. You’ll now have the Orb of Power, Orb of Wisdom, and Orb of Courage. We can now travel to Sea Tower and unlock the final dungeon of the Great Sea.