Paper Mario: The Origami King – How To Get The Soul Seed | Whispering Woods Walkthrough

Welcome to Paper Mario: The Origami King! We’re going to help you complete every stage of Mario’s folded adventure through Peach’s paper kingdom, starting with the Whispering Woods.

The Whispering Woods is where you’ll learn the basics of battles, and you’ll have to solve a small puzzle before you can progress deeper in the game. If you’re lost (literally or figuratively) in the Whispering Woods, we’ve got a quick guide explaining exactly what to do.

You’ll also find some stuff here you can’t interact with yet. There are empty spots on the ground, spikes that block your path, and other weird hazards with seemingly no purpose. Don’t fret over that stuff! You’ll be able to return later once you unlock more powers in Paper Mario: The Origami King. For now, this is all you need to know to make it further in the story.

Whispering Woods Walkthrough

Throw confetti to fix holes.

Welcome to Paper Mario: The Origami King! After the opening meeting with Princess Peach and King Olly, Mario is sent flying into the Whispering Woods — he’ll crash land straight into the trees. Tap [B] to jump free and begin your journey.

Travel down and Olivia will explain confetti to you — smack trees with your hammer [Y] to discover hidden items and loads of confetti. Fill your bag, then press [ZR] to throw handfuls of confetti. For this first hole, you’ll need to throw about three hand-fulls of confetti before the hole fills in.

Once you acquire Olivia down below, you can rush back up and smash down the tree with 1,000-Fold Arms! Continuing deeper into the forest, jump and hop until you reach a seeming dead-end — you’ll need to press [A] and pull on the hanging vines. There are some secret rewards here, including a Memory Match game that will reward you with a Super Star.

Pull on this vine, then hit the tree with your hammer to make the 1,000-Fold Arms magic circle appear. You’ll need it to get the Shriveled Seed!

Ignore the spikes, and just pull on the green vine connected to the tree on the right. Each time you pull it, an item will drop into the lake. Pull the vine three times, and the big log will start rolling, making a perfect stepping stone to the exit.

Before leaving this area, pull the vine attached to the big gold ball. Pulling it will rip the end off — smack the tree with your hammer to reveal a 1,000-Fold Arms marker! Use that to gain a Shriveled Seed! If you skip this, we’ll explain how to get the Shriveled Seed again below.

What are all these shriveled things for? Continue deeper into the forest to find out! At the big stump, try to leave the room three times until Olivia suggests sitting on the big stump. This is where you’ll meet Ol’ Grandsappy — and get your quest to find the Soul Seed!

Ol’ Grandsappy needs a Soul Seed to unlock the Whispering Woods exit.

Quest: Find The Soul Seed For Ol’ Grandsappy

Travel down the right path from the big stump, and you’ll encounter your first real fight against Goombas. During battle, don’t forget to tap [A] right as you land on Goomba heads to deal extra damage.

How To Beat Goombas: Line them up in rows of four, then use Boots to jump on their heads! If you can’t, line them up 2×2 and use the Hammer.

In battle, don’t forget to use Action Commands during attacks to deal extra damage. You can also defend by pressing [A] right as you’re attacked to take less damage. It’s super useful. You can also jump on enemies or use your hammer before a fight to deal bonus damage.

In later fights, you’ll also learn about multiple actions and multiple lineups. Use these new tricks to takeout the second and third Goomba battles.

Collectible Treasure: Mushroom – Past the lake, you’ll find a treasure chest with this collectible treasure.

Reach the spring, and step onto the small ledge in the center to interact. Press [A] to get a better look.

Battle is all about lining up your enemies for maximum damage!

How To Get The Soul Seed: Return to the Gold Ball near the left exit to the big stump room. Pull on the vine beneath the Gold Ball to rip it off, then use the hammer on the tree to reveal a 1,000-Fold Arms marker. Pull open the gold ball to get the Shriveled Seed.

Take the Shriveled Seed to the spring at the end of the right exit to the big stump area. You can also throw in Shriveled Mushrooms and Shriveled Fire Flowers! Throwing in the Shriveled Seed will create the Soul Seed.

Throw the Shriveled Seed into the spring to gain the Soul Seed.

Now that you have the Soul Seed, return to Ol’ Grandsappy! Don’t forget to save at the save block.

Back at Ol’ Grandsappy, he isn’t looking too good. Throw confetti at him until he’s fixed up. Talk to him, and give him the Soul Seed. After a rousing song-and-dance number, you’re free to leave the youthful tree behind.

In the next room, use your hammer to knockdown the third fence wall and throw down confetti to cross the hole. Just past that, you’ll find your first hidden toad.

Always be on the lookout for Hidden Toads. The more of these guys you find, the easier combat will be!

Hidden Toad #1: Find this toad on the road leaving Whispering Woods. He’s stuck in a bush! Smash him flat to return Toad back to normal.

At the campsite, there’s a Goomba battle and a bonus block with x1000 coins. Use confetti to fix the corner and jump up there for your prize! Leaving the campsite by bridge, stop at the bench to a quick rest with Olivia. Why rest? At benches, you’ll fully heal!

Don’t miss the following Hidden Toads you can collect on your first visit. Press [Y] in battle to spend some coins and get help from the toads. The more you have, the more they’ll help.

The camp is packed with Toads. Take a good look around before leaving!

Hidden Toad #2 : Across the bridge, hit the tree to the left of the unlit campfire, behind the firewood. An origami bug will lower on the tree — smash it with your hammer!

: Across the bridge, hit the tree to the left of the unlit campfire, behind the firewood. An origami bug will lower on the tree — smash it with your hammer! Hidden Toad #3 : Stuck in the log near the campfire. Pull him free!

: Stuck in the log near the campfire. Pull him free! Hidden Toad #4 : At the picnic bench area. Pull him free!

: At the picnic bench area. Pull him free! Hidden Toad #5 : Stuck in a bush near the campsite lodge.

: Stuck in a bush near the campsite lodge. Hidden Toad #6 : In the pile of firewood next to the lodge deck.

: In the pile of firewood next to the lodge deck. Hidden Toad #7: To the left of the lodge, jump down onto the grass near the door and smack the folded-up Toad with your hammer.

There’s a lot more to discover in the Whispering Woods, but there’s nothing you can do with a lot of the stuff here. Time to head back to Toad Town! Follow the path out of the Whispering Woods camp and you’ll enter Toad Town.