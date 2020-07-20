Paper Mario: The Origami King – Saving Luigi | Graffiti Underground Walkthrough

To save Luigi, you’ll have to brave the depths of the Graffiti Underground. This short little area leads to the ruins of Peach’s Castle, and leads to your first major milestone of Paper Mario: The Origami King! We’re almost on the trail of the first red streamer. There are five streamers blocking your path to Ollie’s castle.

Actually reaching the streamer is going to take some time. Let’s focus on rescuing Luigi first. You’ll need to enter the sewers, lower the water, and then climb up and find him in the wreckage. We’re considering all of this one section of the game for the purposes of this guide, but you’ll make a quick stop to Toad Town on the way to our next area — Picnic Road.

Graffiti Underground Walkthrough

Welcome to the Graffiti Underground! This spooky sewer is completely pitch black, so run over and use your hammer on the red glow to switch on the lights. Ahead, you’ll meet up with the curator of the Musee Champignon — a.k.a. the local Toad Town museum. You can continue deeper into the Underground, or return to town and check out the museum.

Downstairs, use your hammer on the red switch and you’ll face off against a swarm of Swoops!

How To Beat Swoops: Swoops are weak to Mario’s Jump boots. Line them up in lines of four. Swoops can only be damaged with boots.

In the next room, you’ll encounter Scaredy Rats — and your very first challenging battles.

How To Beat Scaredy Rats: Rats are weak to Mario’s hammer. Try to line them up in rows of 2×2. But, Rats are weak to both types of attacks! Remember this for the future.

After this, you’ll have to fight both Scaredy Rats and Swoops. Swap to slide circle moves, and move the Swoops into a 1×4 line, and the Scaredy Rats into a 2×2 block. Then you can defeat them with jumps and the hammer. The second wave is much easier — just use rotate circle moves to make two lines of 1×4. Swoops can only be jumped, but Scaredy Rats can be hammered and jumped! Don’t forget that different enemies require different attack types.

When you’re done, Mario will enter a much larger room and find the exit green pipe. But you’ll have to lower the water first!

Quest: Lower The Water Blocking The Exit Pipe

At the large room, you’ll need to lower the water blocking the exit pipe. Climb down the ladder in the front-right corner. Down below, you’ll see a big valve but can’t do anything. Head for the exit and some Scaredy Rat enemies will appear. Fight them to make a 1,000-Fold Arms magic circle spawn!

Battle Tip: Scaredy Rats – Use Slide x1 and Rotate x1 to line up all the rates into two lines of 1×4 and one block of 2×2.

Use the 1,000-Fold Arms magic circle to turn the giant valve and release the flood gate, draining the path to the green pipe exit. Go back up and use it to enter Peach’s (former) Castle.

Treasure Collectible: Manhole Cover – Found in the chest near the green pipe exit to the Grafitti Underground, in the area that was full of water before you turned the giant valve to drain it.

Quest: Save Luigi!

Climb up to exit the sewers, then enter Peacher’s Castle ruins. Luigi’s green hat is sitting in the center of the wreckage, so go pick it up to save your bro! He isn’t under the hat or anything, you’ll need to do more to find him.

Use your hammer to smash the wreckage to the left of the hat, then go to the red-carpeted section of the castle that’s still there. Climb up the broken wall and smash the pot on the high wooden shelf to make a 1,000-Fold Arms magic circle appear.

Use 1,000-Fold Arms on the castle wall and grab near the upper-right corner to find Luigi’s hiding spot. Rip the wall off, and you’ll be reunited with the lesser of the two Super Mario Bros.

Now that Luigi is back, he’ll immediately run off in search of the key to Peach’s Castle. He’ll take his Kart with him, so return to the castle entrance and go to the right — the kart used to block this gate. Now you can follow this path out and to a Save Block.

On the castle walls, follow the giant red streamer back down and to the east exit. To repair the bridge back to Toad Town, pull off the bandage on the other side!

Hidden Toad #8: You’ll hear a voice at the right exit from Peach’s Castle — smack the small tower at the end of the bridge with your hammer until a Folded Goomba falls out. Defeat him to spawn a 1,000-Fold Arms circle, then pull open the tower to save this Toad merchant.

The merchant sells useful healing items, and weapons like the Iron Boots. These weapons deal extra jump damange and aren’t hurt by spiked jumps.