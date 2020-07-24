Paper Mario: The Origami King – Save Luigi & Get The Master Key | Ninja Attraction Walkthrough

The Tricky House of Ninjas is exactly what it sounds like — a trap-filled dungeon full of ninja bad guys and puzzling gadgets. To reach the Blue Streamer in Paper Mario: The Origami King, you’ll need to rescue Luigi and gain the Master Key. The sub-dungeon is full of secret ninjas, and if you’re aiming to get all (or most) of them, you just might need a helpful guide to get you through.

The worst part of this place? You can complete it without discovering Luigi’s hidden location. To find him, you’ll need to complete the dungeon once, then go back and try again. You won’t get many clues pointing you to Luigi’s secret spot. If you’re lost, just scroll down and we’ll explain exactly how to find Mario’s wayward green-clad bro.

More Paper Mario: The Origami King guides:

Pt. 1: Finding The Soul Seed | Whispering Woods | Pt. 2: Reaching Peach’s Castle | Toad Toad | Pt. 3: Saving Luigi | Graffiti Underground | Pt. 4: Tons Of Hidden Toads | Picnic Road | Pt. 5: All 4 Shell Stone Locations | Overlook Mountain | Pt. 6: Fighting the First Boss | Earth Vellumental Temple | Pt. 7: Cutting The Red Streamer | Overlook Tower | Pt. 8: Reach The Water Shrine | Autumn Mountain | Pt. 9: Save Bobby & Unlock The Shrine | Chestnut Valley | Pt. 10: Defeat The Guardian | Water Vellumental Shrine | Pt. 11: Save The Staff & Get The Bone | Shogun Studios | Pt. 12: Save Luigi & Get The Master Key | Ninja Attraction

Ninja Attraction Walkthrough

The Deadly House of Tricky Ninjas is a sub-dungeon within the Shogun Studios park! Luigi is already inside — and totally lost. We’re not after Luigi though, we’re hunting the master key for the castle front gate.

To solve the House of Tricky Ninjas, you need to find as many ‘ninjas’ as possible! Ninjas are just black stickers stuck all around the inside of the attraction. The first one is behind the right wall at the front entrance — hit it with your hammer to go inside.

Hidden Toad : Right at the entrance, you’ll find a Hidden Toad to the right of the open door. Smash the big rock to find him.

: Right at the entrance, you’ll find a Hidden Toad to the right of the open door. Smash the big rock to find him. Hidden Toad: Another is on the left rooftop. Use the sand garden rocks to reach the rooftop and peel off the sticker keeping this toad down.

In the small first room of the Ninja Attraction, check the following areas for ninjas; closet [1], sand table [2], lantern [3], left closet [4], chest [5 – make sure to pull this one all the way out], and the red string [6]. Pull the back-left wall-scroll to reveal the exit.

In the next room, you’ll encounter Ninji! They’ll pop-out of the white floor tiles.

How To Beat Ninji: Ninji will counterattack if you attack them with a hammer before a fight. Attacking with a hammer causes them to use a decoy attack. Use Shiny Boots to defeat them in a single turn. Even when it appears you can line them up for a Hammer attack — don’t! Only use boots!

In the room with Ninji enemies, reveal all the tiles to find [5] more ninja markers. To exit the room, hit the back-right wall with your hammer. There’s another red string behind the secret wall that gives you [1] more ninja.

Across the path, you’ll enter a room full of spike traps. Follow the green matts down and around to reach the upper-left wall. Hammer it to reveal the exit.

There are [5] ninja markers in here, all attached to some spikes. Reveal the spikes on the left wall, the right wall, the entrance door, and two in the front-center. Pull the red string behind the false wall to lower the stairs and discover [1] more ninja.

Up in the rafters, you’ll encounter Scaredy Rats — you can use a hammer on these guys. There are [3] ninjas in the rafters. Look for a loose board (left) and an open false wall (right). The last ninja is in a chest in the lower-right corner. Use your hammer to reveal invisible blocks. Drop down from the lower rafters to reach the next room.

In the Save Block room, hit the loose floorboard on the right to create stairs to the ceiling. And close the door you entered through to find [1] more! Hit all the open shelves when the stairs appear to get another [2] ninja.

Collectible Treasure: Luigi – In the Save Block room, hit the red shelves with your hammer after revealing the stairs. Hit each open shelf to open a different shelf. Eventually you’ll get this treasure.

Up the stairs, a swarm of Ninji are waiting. Like other battles, make sure you avoid using the hammer against Ninji. They’ll always escape or counter! The Hurlhammer will work against Ninji.

For winning this fight, you’ll spawn a 1,000-Fold Arms Magic Circle. Use it to pull off the sticker Thwomp face, then run for it! Run toward the camera and don’t stop until you’ve escaped the closing walls.

Complete the attraction, and you won’t even find Luigi! You’ll have to go back inside to find his hiding spot.

Quest: Find Luigi!

To find Luigi, go back inside the Ninja Attraction and run all the way past the Ninji floorboard room. Go to the bridge before the spike room, then jump toward the pond in the background. Hit the stone lantern to the right of the building to lower a secret door that leads to a maintenance room.

Hidden Toad : There is one Hidden Toad in the secret staff room.

: There is one Hidden Toad in the secret staff room. Hidden Toad: And a final toad is stuck to the inside of the staff room locker door! Open the middle locker to find him.

Go downstairs into the gear room and you’ll finally find Luigi! To save him, use confetti to fill in the bottomless hole, go down the ladder, and hit the gear until you turn it all the way to the right. Hit Luigi to fix him up, and he’ll give you the [Shogun Studios Master Key]!

He meant to give you the key to Peach’s Castle, but this is even better. Now we can leave the Ninja Attraction and bust into the Shogun Studios castle.

Collectible Treasure: Bob-Omb – Before leaving the Ninja Attraction, grab this collectible chest. Once you fix the gears and free Luigi, the shuriken will move on the front sign. Ride them to the right side of the rooftop and drop down to this courtyard.

The path to the Shogun Studios castle is open. You can pull the sticker from the bridge to the left of the House of Tricky Ninjas and create a quick shortcut.