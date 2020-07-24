Paper Mario: The Origami King – Defeat The Guardian | Water Vellumental Shrine Walkthrough

Another boss awaits in the Water Vellumental Shrine. This is the toughest challenge in Paper Mario: The Origami King so far — you’ll have to solve tricky puzzles and face off against the Water Vellumental Guardian. The Guardian only gets more powerful the longer you fight it. We’ve got all the solutions and boss strategies you’ll need to avoid getting crumpled up into a paper ball.

There’s more than just a Water Shrine here. After completing the trial, you’ll need to solve another lengthy little quest to find a boat oarsman. This is our longest walkthrough yet, but we’re getting closer to the true location of the blue streamer. With a little more effort, you’ll reach an awesome amusement park. Let’s get going, Mario!

More Paper Mario: The Origami King guides:

Water Vellumental Shrine Walkthrough

We’ve got another shrine to explore — that means another boss fight, and another power to unlock. Before exploring the shrine, make sure to grab new Iron Boots and Shiny Hammer / Boots from the weapon shop in Toad Town. You’ll need new ones for the monsters in this dungeon.

To get started, travel left and enter the second room.

Hidden Toad: On the left side of the entrance room, look in the front-left corner for a hole. Fill it up with confetti, then hammer the bug on the wall.

Free Item: Shiny Iron Boots – In the second room, hit the bonus blocks for a free paid of Shiny Iron Boots. You’ll need these!

How To Beat Sidesteppers: Sidestepper crabs have spiked claws, so make sure you use either the Hammer or the Iron Boots.

The second room is full of Sidestepper crabs. If you need confetti, fight them — and fill in the hole at the end of the path. When crossing the bottomless hole, a blue Sidestepper will pop out for an ambush! For this fight, use your Shiny weapons and get a perfect line-up to earn an Earth Vellumental Magic Circle! If you get it, you can wipe out the second wave without doing anything.

Tile Slide Puzzle: In the third room, you’ll encounter a puzzle room. Before you can complete it, go to the left and use your hammer where a blue Sidestepper is appearing. In this little area full of Sidesteppers, go to the back and hammer the wall to make a POW Block appear. use the POW Block when you see the blue Sidestepper carrying a strange item.

Using the POW Block knocks the crabs on their backs. If you attack while they’re on their backs, they won’t be able to move. Defeat the blue Sidestepper to gain the Groovy Panel. Now return to the puzzle room — use the control panel and input the Groovy Panel.

Tile Slide Solution: Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, A

When you press [A], you’ll [Insert Panel] and complete the puzzle. That completes one half of the temple and unlocks the right side! Go to the right! Let’s pause here and do some exploration.

Collectible Treasure: Restaurant Fridge – Fill the confetti hole on the right side of the entrance room, then go down the steps to the lower-left corner. There’s a treasure chest behind the sidestepper.

Hidden Toad : Behind the row of origami bats, look in one of the small windowsills on the back wall of the lower entrance. Use the hammer to knock him down! This toad has a MAX HP +5 Heart !

: Behind the row of origami bats, look in one of the small windowsills on the back wall of the lower entrance. Use the hammer to knock him down!

Collectible Treasure: MAX UP Heart – In the lower section of the entrance room, go to the left side of the windowsills and use your hammer on the empty space. Keep using your hammer to reveal hidden blocks that lead behind the windows.

In the next room, use your hammer to break through the cracked blocks. Sidesteppers are hiding between the blocks, so watch out for surprise attacks! Leave the blocks intact on the right so you can jump to the special block for a free Fire Flower.

Treasure Chest: POW Block – On the left side of the breakable block room, break through all the blocks to reach a hidden path up to this treasure chest room.

Water Wheel Puzzle Solution: Ahead, you’ll enter the second puzzle room. To solve it, go to the left side and go up the steps. At the top, you’ll reach the dragon head fountain. Smack them with a hammer to close the dragon’s mouth. That unlocks the door forward!

Hidden Toad: In the dragon fountain puzzle room, go to the right side. At the top of the steps, use your hammer on the wall to knock this toad loose. Go back down to smack the hammer and fix him up!

Tile Slide Puzze: Through the fountain door, there’s a second tile puzzle. Like the previous puzzle, you’ll need to get a missing tile. Go to the back-left of the room and hammer through the cracked wall. In the cavern, drop down and hammer through the cracked wall below (on the right) to reveal a hidden room. The next room has the Groovier Tile! Heal up before picking it up, because a big Sidestepper battle is waiting.

Secret Cafe: In the Groovier Tile room, at the top of the steps, use the Confetti on the missing wall to reveal a secret cafe. Spend 100 coins to fully heal.

Return to the main slide puzzle room and use the control panel. Use the Groovier Tile, and let’s solve this puzzle.

Tile Slide Solution: Match the image above to solve this puzzle. The [Insert Panel] slot should be in the top-left corner.

Complete the puzzle, and a pipe will appear leading back to the entrance room. Go back and go through the dragon’s mouth! It’s time to face off against the Water Vellumental.

Boss: Water Vellumental

The Water Vellumental summons water spouts, so be careful where you leave your panels! Everything in a line from the water spout will get washed away at the end of the turn.

To damage the Water Vellumental, land on an action panel and use Jump to knock it down, then use your Hammer attack on the next turn. You can do both if you line-up a x2 action tile.

How To Avoid Big Wave: After four turns, the Water Vellumental uses a powerful wave attack. To avoid it, step over an “ON” tile, and then use an Earth Vellumental Magic Circle on the turn it unleashes the attack.

You can damage the dragon with the Earth Vellumental attack if it isn’t flying — if it is flying, the Earth Magic Circle won’t do anything to the boss! It will raise Mario and allow him to avoid incoming water super-attacks.

After a Big Wave attack, the boss will be stunned for a turn. That’s when you’ll want to use the 1,000-Fold Arms attack! Grab hearts to heal yourself before a Big Wave, and absorb the Big Wave for an easy 1,000-Fold Arms attack against the boss — you’ll do huge damage and end the fight faster.

The second time, the boss uses the Mega Wave attack! So you’ll need to do your best to avoid this massive attack. The third time, it uses a Giga Wave! The wave attack only gets stronger every turn, so only rely on absorbing the attack on the first round. After that, you’ll want to make sure you avoid it by stepping on the “ON” and using the Earth Vellumental Magic Circle.

To damage the boss, aim for the +1 Action tile and the x2 Damage Tile! Try to do a Jump attack to knock the boss down, then use your Hammer to dish out extra damage. Keep it up, avoiding the killer wave attacks, and you’ll eventually win.

Grab the Water Vellumental power book after the boss is defeated, then return to the blue magic circle near the dry lakebed on Autumn Mountain. That fills the water, but you’ll need someone to paddle the boat! Give it a try — Mario’s no good at it.

Quest: Find The Boat Oarsman

After trying the boat, you’ll want to approach the monkey on the big pile of tuna cans. The monkey makes a run for it! Hit the tuna can with your hammer before leaving to pick it up.

Go to the blue shrine in the tall yellow grass to find that monkey. You have the tuna can, but the monkey can’t open it! You’ll need to find a can opener first. Before we do that, let’s explore the area.

Collectible Treasure: Toad Researcher – Back on Autumn Mountain, you’ll be able to access this treasure after using the Water Magic Circle. It’s to the left of the circle.

Collectible Treasure: Fallen Leaves – This treasure in Autumn Mountain is under the stairs leading to the yellow tall grass. Just go behind the stairs to access it.

Hidden Toad : Look for a skittering origami bug under the pile of boats near the treasure chest, to the left of the blue magic circle.

: Look for a skittering origami bug under the pile of boats near the treasure chest, to the left of the blue magic circle. Hidden Toad : Next to that toad, climb on top of the boats and onto the crates. Hit the yellow origami leaf with your hammer.

: Next to that toad, climb on top of the boats and onto the crates. Hit the yellow origami leaf with your hammer. Hidden Toad: And there’s more! Three more toads will drop when you hit the tree to the left of the treasure chest and the bonus block that drops a Hurlhammer.

How To Open The Tuna Can: Go to the front-right corner of the yellow tall grass area and talk to the Sombrero Shy Guy. Their Can-Opener guy is gone though — go back into the tall grass and check the top-left corner for some “Zzz” that mark the guy’s sleeping spot. Take him back to the party, then go back into the grass to find the final guy. He’s in the front-left corner, being chased by enemies. Clear out the bad guys and talk to the sweat-drops.

Deliver your canned tuna to the complete party, and they’ll open it for you! Now you can deliver the opened tuna can to the blue shrine in the yellow grass. With the monkey busy eating, you can hit him with a hammer and reveal a hidden toad!

Hidden Toad: The blue shrine monkey on Autumn Mountain finally becomes a Hidden Toad after delivering the opened tuna can and smacking him with a hammer.

Go talk to the Toad oarsman on the dock at the lake, and he’ll take you downriver. We’re finally moving on to our next location!

Quest: Cross The Eddy River Rapids

The Eddy River is a mini-game location — you’ll have to ride the white water rapids and keep your boat afloat. Avoid the rocks and aim for the hearts to avoid smashing your boat.

You can throw confetti to earn bonus coins from the holes on the sides of the river rapids. But that’s for later, you can re-run this area afterwards to earn prizes.

Once you make it to the end, you’ll enter Shogun Studios!