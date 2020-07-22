Paper Mario: The Origami King – Save Bobby & Unlock The Shrine | Chestnut Valley Walkthrough

Bobby needs your help! The wayward Bob-Bomb is your goal in this section of Paper Mario: The Origami King — the little guy gets knocked around by origami bad guys, and you’ve got to get him back. He’s lost in Chestnut Valley, a short but tricky area filled with spiked balls and enemies. You’ll need to avoid rolling traps and other hazards while searching for your lost pal.

To reach Chestnut Valley, just jump off the large bridge on Autumn Mountain. Normally you can’t jump off ledges in Paper Mario, but this bridge is an exception. You’ll need Bobby to help you unlock the door to the Water Vellumental Shrine — to open the door, you need two sets of feet! Mario can’t do it alone, and Olivia can’t help, so Bobby is your only option. Let’s go after the little guy together.

Chestnut Valley Walkthrough

We have a goal — to unlock the Water Vellumental Shrine, we need to get Bobby Bob-Bomb to help us. He’s lost somewhere in Chestnut Valley. Let’s go searching.

Collectible Treasure: Sturdy Crates – Right next to where you land in Chestnut Valley. Look in the foreground for this chest!

Quest: Find Bobby The Bob-Bomb

To find Bobby, we’ll need to fully explore the valley. Heading up the ramps, you’ll have to dodge an endless stream of spiked chestnuts. Use the alcoves on the ramps to avoid whenever their are two nuts rolling side-by-side. On the way up, the ramp will get smaller — it isn’t impossible! Under the ledge, look for a cracked wall. Smash the cracked section with your hammer to create a second alcove.

At the top, drop down onto the treasure chest ledge and pull Bobby Bob-Bomb free. Don’t miss the treasure!

Collectible Treasure: Sign – Right on the ledge where you find Bobby Bob-Bomb. Drop down from the top of the chestnut ramps to reach it.

Hidden Toad #102-104: At the top of the Chestnut ramps, hit the tree multiple times until a chestnut falls out containing three hidden toads.

Continue across the falling chestnuts — wait for the rustle of leaves to avoid the spikes! Run away if you have to. On the other side, you’ll get ambushed by a new enemy type.

How To Beat Galoombas: These new nut-sized Goombas are tougher, but they have a weakness. Jump on their heads to flip them upside down, and they can’t attack for a turn.

Collectible Treasure: Spinning Shells – Located near the first save point in Chestnut Valley.

Down the path, Bobby will get knocked away -again- and you’ll have to fight more Galoombas. Remember that jumping on them will flip them, stunning them for one turn. Ahead, you’ll enter a maze of spikey nuts. Lure the Galoombas to the right, then run by them on the left! On the ramp ahead, more spikes will roll by, so hammer the cracked wall to create a safe spot.

To save Bobby, reach the top of this last ramp and drop off the foreground. There’s a green pipe leading up to the ledge — ambush that Goomba and hit the tree to save Bobby! Or… not quite. Bobby rolls right back down.

Backtrack all the way past the spiked chestnuts to the save point, then go all the way back up the ramps to the tree stump near the Chestnut Valley exit. Finally! Bobby is right there. Defeat the Galoombas, then smack Bobby with your hammer to get him back on your team.

Quest: Unlock the Water Vellumental Shrine

Now we can unlock that shrine! Return to Autumn Mountain through the Chestnut Valley exit and rip off the sticker blocking the gate. Stop by the bench near the Sensor Office, and it’s a quick trip to the shrine gate.