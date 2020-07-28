Paper Mario: The Origami King – Saving Olivia | The Princess Peach Walkthrough

Nothing good happens in Sweetpaper Valley. A surprise rock stops your progress completely in the Yellow Region of Paper Mario: The Origami King. Instead of going to the Yellow Region, you’ll change directions completely and enter the Purple Region instead — you’ll need to return to the Ship Captain in Toad Town and set sail for the Great Sea.

So, what exactly is this walkthrough covering? This is all about unlocking the desert beyond Sweetpaper Canyon — to save Olivia and reach the desert, you’ll need to find a very special item on a derelict cruise liner stuck in the middle of the ocean. The Princess Peach is the vessel’s name, and it is one spooky ship. Learn how to complete this section of the game — and pass through multiple zones while you’re at it.

More Paper Mario: The Origami King guides:

Pt. 1: Finding The Soul Seed | Whispering Woods | Pt. 2: Reaching Peach’s Castle | Toad Toad | Pt. 3: Saving Luigi | Graffiti Underground | Pt. 4: Tons Of Hidden Toads | Picnic Road | Pt. 5: All 4 Shell Stone Locations | Overlook Mountain | Pt. 6: Fighting the First Boss | Earth Vellumental Temple | Pt. 7: Cutting The Red Streamer | Overlook Tower | Pt. 8: Reach The Water Shrine | Autumn Mountain | Pt. 9: Save Bobby & Unlock The Shrine | Chestnut Valley | Pt. 10: Defeat The Guardian | Water Vellumental Shrine | Pt. 11: Save The Staff & Get The Bone | Shogun Studios | Pt. 12: Save Luigi & Get The Master Key | Ninja Attraction | Pt. 13: Cutting The Blue Streamer | Big Sho’ Theater

The Princess Peach Walkthrough

Downriver from Shogun Studios, Mario and friends arrive at the dusty dunes of Sweetpaper Valley. This abandoned canyon doesn’t have much, so stop at the Bench for a full heal and move on toward the mine entrance.

At the mine, you’ll encounter King Ollie! And he drops a giant boulder, crushing Olivia and blocking your path forward. You’ll have to find a new way around. And it isn’t in Sweetpaper Valley — it’s time to head back to Toad Town. The fastest way is through Warp Pipe 2 in Shogun Studios.

Quest: Hitch A Ride In Toad Town

Back in Toad Town, this is a good time to visit the Battle Lab — this time, you’ll gain the Puzzle Solver! If you’re ever lost and need hints, go to the menu with [+] and activate the Puzzle Solver in the Settings menu.

When you’re ready, head toward the port. Talk to the Ship Captain, and you’ll set sail for the Great Sea! Instead of going for the Yellow Streamer, we’re talking an alternate route and heading toward the Purple Streamer.

Out on the water, there’s a lot you can explore. You’re free to steer the ship anywhere, but our goal is a Luxury Liner called the Princess Peach. Steer straight head and you’re bound to spot the ship.

Quest: Get The Special Item On The Princess Peach

The liner doesn’t look so luxury. The ship is wrecked, and there aren’t any toads anywhere! Your goal is the Main Hall elevator. It’ll take you up to the VIP Stateroom where the mystery item Bobby wants is waiting.

Max HP +20 Heart: Found at the top of the stairs near the pool area. Crack open the chest at the top to get this huge boost!

After collecting the +20 Heart, Fire Bro enemies will spawn. These tough Koopa Troopas throw fireballs, so beware in the overworld and use your most powerful weapons to defeat them in a single turn.

Collectible Treasure: Block – Found behind the stairs on the pool deck.

Hidden Toad: In the main hall interior of the Princess Peach ship. Find this toad in the front-left corner.

To progress, go to the Main Hall and try to use the elevator. It’s not working — the power is out on the whole ship. To restore power, head toward the Engine Room. Leave through the left door at the Main Hall to reach the Lounge, then go right to reach the stairs to the Engine Room.

In the Lounge, smack the back-left table to break it, then use the ramp to reach the cracked glass. Smash the glass and exit onto the deck, then go down and right to the Crew Entrance. Go downstairs and enter the Engine Room through the right door.

Hidden Toad : In the lower deck, smash the cracked crate in the front-right corner, in the room to the left of the Engine Room.

: In the lower deck, smash the cracked crate in the front-right corner, in the room to the left of the Engine Room. Hidden Toad: In the main engine room. On the catwalk, look for one segment were the rope is broken. Use it to drop down and pull the stuck toad on the left.

How To Start The Engines: Down in the engine room, you’ll get ambushed by deadly Scuttlebugs near the wrecked engine panel! There’s nothing special about these guys, so wipe them out and use Confetti to fix the destroyed engine machinery. But, the engine lever is missing.

Collectible Treasure: Super Star – Found in the Control Room chest.

How To Find The Engine Lever: Go upstairs from the Engine Room. At the stairs, enter the room on the left. In the Control Room, smash the container in the front-right corner to find the Lever.

Insert the lever in the Engine Room, then hit the lever with your hammer three times to restore power. Now you can return to the Main Hall and use the elevator to reach the VIP Lounge.

On the outside deck, go right from the Staff Entrance door — you can walk over the debris to reach the Main Hall. Get through the black ink, and enter the VIP Stateroom to find what Bobby was looking for. It’s in the yellow box. While Bobby tries to open it, a menace from the sea smashes the windows and runs away with the box.

Hidden Toad: Outside the VIP Lounge, go down the hall to the left to find this toad stuck in the ink.

Let’s go to the ship’s bow — the front of the ship! Exit the VIP Lounge, go forward, then left and defeat the Scuttlebug holding the door closed. Take the stairs down to reach the front of the ship. There you’ll encounter the mighty Gooper Blooper.

How To Beat The Gooper Blooper: Dodge its tentacle strikes, and jump over the waves it generates then use your hammer on the tentacle ends before they retreat. You’ll need to destroy lots of tentacles — eventually the boss spits ink on the arena, making it a little trickier. Jump to move through the ink faster!

After breaking all four tentacles, the Blooper Gooper will drop onto the deck. Avoid the waves — jumping or dodging — then hit the left eye with your hammer. You’ll need to hit the Gooper five times to defeat it.

Now we can head back to Sweetpaper Valley and rescue Olivia. On your ship, press [B] to automatically return to town. You can quickly get back to Sweetpaper Valley through Warp Pipe 2 in the Toad Town museum. At Shogun Studios, use the ship to reach Sweetpaper Valley.

Back at the valley, Bobby will tell you his whole story. Inside that locked box is his fuse. He’ll use it to sacrifice himself and save Olivia. This is really heavy, but it completes this section of the guide. Up ahead, you’ll enter the Breezy Tunnel.