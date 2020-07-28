CES 2021 Expo Will Be Held As A Digital Event

This has been a big year for a lot of different reasons. One of the key defining moments that happened this year for the entire world is the global health pandemic outbreak. In a very short amount of time, the world was flipped upside down with the health scare. Changes were put in place such as wearing masks when in public to staying at home when possible. As a result of these changes, we’ve seen almost every event get cancelled during 2020.

Those that wanted to attend concerts, events, conventions, or even go to a movie theater was left without any venue being opened. It’s all a means to help prevent the further spread of this coronavirus but it doesn’t look like we are going to bounce back in time for CES 2021. We’re in the second half of 2020 and the virus is still very much a big problem. There may have been some hope that things would go back to normal by 2021 which would allow events to go on once again, but CES 2021 for instance won’t be one of those expos which will open their doors for a large audience.

For those of you who are not aware of CES, this is an event that is held annually in Las Vegas where we get a big computer and tech product reveals. From everyday household products to components for gaming PCs, this expo brings in over a hundred thousand attendees each year. That’s a lot of people still right now and CES 2021, which is set for January of 2021, won’t be able to run their show as intended.

Instead, the event will be held online, similar to other conferences and expos we’ve seen in the past such as E3 2020. Rather than an in-person conference event, several companies took to the internet in order to stream content that will be coming out in the near future. With that said, it does look like CES will hopefully return back to normal by 2022.

Source: PC Gamer