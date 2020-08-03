Paper Mario: The Origami King – Visit All 5 Hot Springs | Shangri-Spa Walkthrough

Shangri-Spa is the paradise waiting for Mario and company at the top of the Sea Tower — and the final streamer location in Paper Mario: The Origami King! This grand resort is where Bowser’s Castle crash-landed, and the final streamer is waiting inside. To get there, you’ll need to help Bowser Jr. fix himself with a few soothing sits in four (or five) hot springs.

On the way, you’ll be able to unlock shops that sell some of the best gear in the game — and you’ll meet a new companion. Kamek will accompany you through this stage, and his powerful magic does wonders against the enemies you’ll face. There are multiple sub-areas and dungeons, but this is still the shortest region we’ve encountered yet. We’ll be busting open Bowser’s doors in no time.

Shangri-Spa Walkthrough

Ride the light at the top of Sea Tower, and Mario will enter the mysterious Shangri-Spa! High in the clouds, there’s a paradise waiting for Mario and Olivia. Inside, you’ll have to pay an entrance fee of 1,000 coins — you can find a bag of coins in the bonus block outside if you’re in need.

For your first visit, you’ll gain the [Stamp Card]. You’ll get a stamp for every visit to Shangri-Spa! In the lobby, go through the right door to find Warp Pipe 5.

Go left to find the first spa — the Spring of Purification — and exit to reach the central hub of Shangri-Spa. Outside, you’ll find Bowser’s Castle in the distance! That’s where the final streamer is located.

NOTE: There are four spas. Use all four spas once and get your [Stamp Card] stamped at each one to unlock a special reward.

Talk to Kamek, and he’ll lead you to the entrance to Bowser’s Castle. Too bad the doors are guarded by a thunder beast. After the cutscene, Bowser Jr. will get sliced up by the area guardian. Take his pieces down to the Purification Spring right at the entrance to the area.

At the Spring of Purification, you’ll have to defeat a gang of Folded Soldiers, including Chargin’ Chuck. Use Flashy Weapons to defeat them — they’re pretty tough otherwise, and they can defeat Mario in two turns.

Bowser Jr. will soak in the Spring, but he isn’t totally fixed. To fully heal Bowser Jr., you’ll need to visit all the springs in Shangri-Spa. You can do these in any order, so let’s get started.

Collectible Treasure: Water Vellumental Idol – On the left side of the hub, in the front-left corner, there’s a ledge you can drop down to with a chest.

Collectible Treasure: Fire Vellumental Idol – On the left side, behind the two shops, look for a hidden lower path in the ledge that leads to a secret platform. It’ll take you to the floating island with this chest.

In this area, there are four sniffits running the different shops. To re-open the shops, you’ll need to find these lazy snifits.

All Snifit Locations:

Snifit #1 (Souvenir Shop): Near the platform leading to the Spring of Jungle Mist, look left for a path leading onto the shop stands roofs. One Snifit is sleeping on the roof.

Snifit #2 (Legendary Shop): On the bridge to the Spring of Jungle Mist, pull this snifit out from the wooden boards.

Snifit #3 (Heart Shop): On the right side, hit the parasol near the green shop to reveal this little guy. He sells a MAX UP Heart +10 for 10,000 coins.

Snifit #4 (Accessories): Go to Bowser’s Castle in Shangri-Spa and look for a platform on the right side. It’ll take you to a tiny island with a Snifit. Talk to him and take him back to his stall!

Quest: Soak In The Spring Of Bliss

Let’s start with the Spring of Bliss. Check the maps in the area if you’re lost, but this spring is through the upper-right bridge from the fountain square. The spa is way too hot to use, you’ll need to fix it somehow first.

Collectible Treasure: Shangri-Spa Fountain – A Shy-Guy will ask you to buy this for 10,000 coins on the way to the Spring of Bliss.

How To Fix The Spa: Step onto the spa building and circle behind the hot spring pool. There’s a cracked wall in the background — jump through and use confetti to repair the blue pipe. Now you can use the hot spring. Don’t forget to get your stamp!

Quest: Soak In The Spring of Sanctuary

The third spa is directly below the central fountain square. Nothing too tricky here — just defeat the Goombas in a Wave Battle to clear the area and soak!

Quest: Soak In The Spring of Jungle Mist

One more spring to go. The final spring is on the upper-left path from the hub fountain.

Collectible Treasure: Sea Tower – Another minion will ask Mario for money on the path to the Spring of Jungle Mist. It costs 10,000 coins.

Collectible Treasure: Water Buckets – After riding one platform to the Spring of Jungle Mist, ride the second platform to the left.

Entering the Spring of Jungle Mist, and you’ll find this is an entire sub-dungeon. The bridge is out, so bash through the plants left of the broken bridge to reach the inner jungles.

How To Navigate The Jungle: Strangely enough, you need to follow Kamek’s advice! Follow his path — where he suggests, you need to go. Don’t listen to Olivia this time.

Collectible Treasure: Bowser Jr. – At the second Kamek crossroad, go right and look for a breakable spot in the jungle wall. Go through and solve the memory game to make a 1,000-Fold Arms appear. Use it to score this chest.

Collectible Treasure: Sweet Sap Loggins – On a large stump blocked by a bottomless hole. Fix the hole with confetti — it’s right past the previous collectible.

At the dead-end, you’ll encounter a swarm of Piranha Plants. Use Iron Boots to defeat these enemies, and clear the group of three to spawn a 1,000-Fold Arms Magic Circle. Use it to climb onto the trees, and narrowly dodge a Paper Macho Chain Chomp!

Continuing deeper into the jungle, you’ll encounter Ninji (only use Boots!) and Paper Macho Piranha Plants. If they catch you, press [B] to escape. We’re almost across — at the next fork, follow Kamek and be prepared to run away from the Chain Chomp! Keep moving, and you’ll reach the other side of the bridge.

Collectible Treasure: Stamp Booth – At the base of the huge tree, repair the bottomless holes with confetti to reach this chest.

At the base of the giant tree, you’ll see that the ladder is too high. To fix that, you need to find two green paper leaves nearby and hit them with Mario’s hammer. Hit both leaves to reveal a 1,000-Fold Arms symbol, and you’ll make the real symbol appear.

Leaf #1 : To the left of the ladder. Go right and up the ledge, then left behind the brown tree trunk to find this leaf.

: To the left of the ladder. Go right and up the ledge, then left behind the brown tree trunk to find this leaf. Leaf #2: Right next to the ladder. Stand under the ladder and look right.

Use the Magic Circle that appears once you flip over the two leaves to pull the ladder down. Climb up the giant tree and use the Save Block on the way up.

Collectible Treasure: Kamek – Up the ladder and onto the second screen of the giant tree, go left to find a hidden path with this chest.

Up the tree, Chain Chomp will continue to chase Mario! Keep running up and climbing up until you reach a vine that launches the pals onto the island with the fourth Hot Spring.

How To Fix The Hot Spring: This hot spring is broken too! You need to plug the hole — the plug itself is on top of the tree. Go to the left of the tree and around to the back. Pull the vine to the left, behind the tree, and use the Magic Circle that appears! Hammer the plug into place to repair the spring.

That completes all four springs. Talk to the minion on the lower-left of the spa island to return to the hub. If you got all your stamps, you can access the special VIP room.

Quest: Soak In The VIP Spa

Bower Jr. just lost all his color. To finally fix him, go back to the Shangri-Spa hub and return your full [Stamp Card] to the front desk. In exchange, you’ll get the [Spring of Rainbows – VIP] card. Go back to the fountain square and look for the hidden entrance.

Rainbow Spring Secret Entrance: Go to the shops on the left of the fountain square. Left of the recliner chairs, there’s an optional path in the bushes that leads to a ledge with stairs. Go down the stairs and show your VIP pass to get inside.

Inside the Spring of Rainbows, dodge enemies and move right to the raising platform. Avoid the bursts of steam!

MAX HP +10 Heart: At the platform that is raised by steam, go left and smash open the cracked wall. Break three stalactites to add pressure to the platform steam vent, giving you enough lift to reach the chest.

Outside the cavern, you’ll reach a green pipe. But it’s covered! So you’ll need to shimmy along the outside instead. On the ledge, press [B] to grab the ledge when the wind picks up. Only really strong winds will knock you back. Take it slow and you’ll make it to the end — pull the sticker off the green pipe to join up with Kamek again. Don’t forget the Save Block here!

To the right of the green pipe, use your hammer on the door-shaped rock to enter the secret hot spring. Inside, you won’t find a spring, you’ll find a weird game show hosted by Shy Guy. To win, you’ll need to earn 100 points.

How To Beat The Shy Guy Gameshow: There are four mini-games. If you’re lucky, you’ll only need to complete two 50 point games. Each one is randomly generated, but I can provide answers to the games I managed to complete.

Q : Bath Math Lvl. 1 A : 13

: Bath Math Lvl. 1

Q : Bath Math Lvl. 2 A : 12

: Bath Math Lvl. 2

Q : Bath Math Lvl. 3 A : 21

: Bath Math Lvl. 3

Q : Race N’ Place Lvl. 1 A : Goomba

: Race N’ Place Lvl. 1

Q : Race N’ Place Lvl. 2 A : Troopa

: Race N’ Place Lvl. 2

This is an extremely tricky game, but if you answer all of the listed questions correctly with the answers above, you’re guaranteed to win. After that, you’re given an option to play Sudden Death. You’ll get a Game Over if you lose, but we’ve got the answer below.

Sudden Death Round Solution : D : Aflame

:

Collectible Treasure: Sudden Death Cannon – You’ll earn this collectible for completing the Sudden Death round.

Down in the revitalizing waters, Bowser Jr. will finally be restored. You can also unlock a coffee stop behind the rainbow pool. With Bowser Jr. powered-up, you can go clear the bad guy guarding Bowser’s Castle.

Boss: Sumo Bros.

Yes, this is a boss fight! You’re not fighting a Vellumental or a Guardian. The boss has minions that steal the most important tiles on your board — you’ll need to move around the ring and defeat the Folded Soldiers to get those tiles back.

The most important tile is the ‘ON‘ tile. It’s required to damage the boss. Try to land on the x2 Damage tile and defeat the ‘ON’ minion first. Activate it and gain the Fire Magic Circle — use the Fire Vellumental Power to clear the Sumo Bros.

After defeating the first four, the boss and his two minions will drop down. The main boss charges a super attack — step on the ‘ON‘ tile and the Earth Vellumental tile to counterattack. Hit the Earth Vellumental tile twice to defeat the boss.

With the Sumo Bros. dealt with, Mario and Co. can go inside Bowser’s Castle and cut the final streamer.