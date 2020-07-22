Paper Mario: The Origami King – Reach The Water Shrine | Autumn Mountain Walkthrough

One streamer down — four more to go in Paper Mario: The Origami King. For this guide, we’re trekking through Autumn Mountain to reach the Water Vellumental Shrine. There are four shrines, and each one is a dangerous dungeon that ends with a boss fight. We’re getting ahead of ourselves, because there’s a whole mountain to traverse!

You’ll also encounter a new little buddy that helps you in battle. Bobby the Bob-Bomb sometimes will aid in fights — and sometimes he’ll forget, or just do nothing. Bobby appears in the sky tram, which connects Toad Town and Overlook Mountain with Autumn Mountain. He’s not very helpful, but you’ll need him to unlock the door to the Water Shrine.

More Paper Mario: The Origami King guides:

Pt. 1: Finding The Soul Seed | Whispering Woods | Pt. 2: Reaching Peach’s Castle | Toad Toad | Pt. 3: Saving Luigi | Graffiti Underground | Pt. 4: Tons Of Hidden Toads | Picnic Road | Pt. 5: All 4 Shell Stone Locations | Overlook Mountain | Pt. 6: Fighting the First Boss | Earth Vellumental Temple | Pt. 7: Cutting The Red Streamer | Overlook Tower | Pt. 8: Reach The Water Shrine | Autumn Mountain | Pt. 9: Save Bobby & Unlock The Shrine | Chestnut Valley

Autumn Mountain Walkthrough

While riding on the tram to Autumn Mountain, you’ll gain a new ally in your quest — he’s a Bob-Bomb! Take him to the left to investigate the blocked path where the blue streamer is heading, then go up the empty passage to the right. You’ll find a dried lake! To reach that streamer path, you’ll need to fill the lake with water. But how?

The Water Vellumental Shrine is nearby! Near the dry lake bed, you’ll find the Water Vellumental Magic Circle — to unlock the circle’s power, you need to reach the temple. Follow the path down to the tall grass, and out through the upper-right exit. There’s a Save Block and a bridge leading toward the temple entrance.

Quest: Reach The Water Shrine

We have a goal — get to the temple entrace. Before we go for it, let’s circle back and grab a bunch of those hidden toads.

Hidden Toad #87 : On the tram platform, flopping around all folded-up. Saving this guy will unlock the tram ride back home.

: On the tram platform, flopping around all folded-up. Saving this guy will unlock the tram ride back home. Hidden Toad #88 : Another toad is down the steps from the tram, flopping around like a folded fish. Save this guy and he’ll return to the Toad Town, where he tends the ship.

: Another toad is down the steps from the tram, flopping around like a folded fish. Save this guy and he’ll return to the Toad Town, where he tends the ship. Hidden Toad #89: Behind the tram station, smash the pile of leaves to find this yellow origami flower toad.

Hidden Toad #90 : At the dry lake bed, hit the can near the dock sign to make this folded-up toad drop out.

: At the dry lake bed, hit the can near the dock sign to make this folded-up toad drop out. Hidden Toad #91 : At the tall yellow grass area, go to the lower-left corner to find a hole. Drop down into the cavern below and pull this toad free! This Toad gives you a +5 Max HP UP heart.

: At the tall yellow grass area, go to the lower-left corner to find a hole. Drop down into the cavern below and pull this toad free!

At the tall field of yellow grass, don’t miss Bobby’s chat on the far-right side. There’s an optional exit with a bench you can use to fully heal.

Ahead, get to the bridge and a giant Paper Macho Goomba will block your way — and launch Bobby away! We’ll have to worry about him later, defaet the giant monster and you’ll reach a cross-roads.

Hidden Toad #91: Hit the tree near the steps, to the left of the sign pointing the way to the Water Vellumental Temple and Chestnut Valley.

Take the stairs up, and there’s another ledge with a bench. Repair the missing section to enter a Toad Telecommunication booth!

Hidden Toad #92: Pull the toad free inside the small room near the bench in the northern section of the map, to the right of the Water Vellumental Shrine.

The Toad and the room are a branch office of the Sensor Lab. You’ll need to visit the Sensor Lab on Picnic Road to get this guy’s bonus — thankfully, you can also fast-travel to any Sensor Lab you’ve unlocked.

If you haven’t already, travel to the Sensor Lab in Picnic Road. In the Sensor Lab HQ, use your hammer on the fax machine to free the boss.

Hidden Toad #93: In the Sensor Lab at Picnic Road. Hit the fax with a hammer to free him. Only available after destroying the red streamer!

How To Get Toad Radar: For freeing him, you’ll gain the Toad Radar! This special device is required to find certain toads in the wilds. Use the pipe to test how the device works — the radar will flash faster when a toad is nearby. You’ll need it to find toads in tall grass especially!

After that, let’s take a trip back to Toad Toad to visit the Battle Lab. If you want to continue your journey, just travel back to Autumn Mountain and follow the path toward the Water Shrine.

Optional Trip: Going Back To Toad Town

Collectible Treasure: Sensor Lab – Located to the right of the Picnic Road Sensor Lab. Only available after you’ve cut the red streamer on Overlook Tower.

Hidden Toad #94: Picnic Road – Back in Picnic Road, there’s a toad we missed near the white picket fence in the lower-left. Hit the hole with Mario’s hammer to make a roll of paper appear. Pull it out!

Free Gift: 1-Up Mushroom – Get this for visiting the Battle Lab in Toad Town. This item revives Mario automatically if you fall in combat. That’s super useful.

The Battle Lab won’t give you any rewards right now, but using it will unlock 1-Up Mushrooms for sale in stores! And you can practice your timing. I highly recommend using the VR Battle simulator in the back-right corner. Just going through these puzzles will help you think about how to beat battles.

How To Unlock the Timer Extender: For returning to the Battle Lab, you’ll also earn the Timer Extender device — this device automatically spends coins to extend your time in battle by spending coins. If you’re sick of the timer running out, set this device to spend a certain amount of coins. Personally, I just stick with the Time+ accessory.

With these extra items unlocked, let’s fast-travel back to Autumn Mountain. You can use the Sensor Lab fast-travel point to get back where we left off. From the Sensor Lab office on Autumn Mountain, let’s travel left toward the Water Vellumental Temple.

Hidden Toad #95 : To the left of the Water Shrine, there’s a cave that leads up to a ledge. Push down the rock, pull the stick and you’ll free this toad.

: To the left of the Water Shrine, there’s a cave that leads up to a ledge. Push down the rock, pull the stick and you’ll free this toad. Hidden Toad #96 : On the little island between the two bridges, on the way to the water shrine. Hit the flopping toad fish!

: On the little island between the two bridges, on the way to the water shrine. Hit the flopping toad fish! Hidden Toad #97: At the water shrine, go to the green pipe on the high ledge to the right, and use it to reach a new area with an origami dragonfly. Squish it!

Hidden Toad #98 : Jump down from the previous toad, and then smack the pile of leaves to make a 1,000-Fold Arms circle appear. Use it to squish the origami bug!

: Jump down from the previous toad, and then smack the pile of leaves to make a 1,000-Fold Arms circle appear. Use it to squish the origami bug! Hidden Toad #99-101: Back in the yellow grass, use the Toad Radar to find all the toads inside. One is near the front entrance, one is in the lower edge,

Collectible Treasure: Confetti Bag – At the Water Vellumental Shrine, go up the ramp to the right of the bridges leading to the temple door. Follow the winding path all the way to this chest.

At the Water Vellumental Shrine, you’ll encounter a big problem — there are two switches to open the front door, but only one Mario! You need to find Bobby the Bob-Bomb to help, but he’s nowhere to be seen.

Quest: Find Bobby The Bob-Bomb

To find Bobby, return to the bridge where you lost him — it’s down near the yellow tall grass. Jump off the side and you’ll enter into Chestnut Valley. Bobby is lost somewhere in this area.