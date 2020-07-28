Paper Mario: The Origami King – All 4 Tower Jewel Locations | Fire Vellumental Cave Walkthrough

The Fire Vellumental Cave is only the start of our Paper Mario: The Origami King walkthrough. The cave itself is short, but the boss is a doozy if you’re not prepared with a 1-Up Mushroom. After completing the sub-dungeon and gaining the power of the Fire Vellumental, you’ll be able to solve the huge region-wide puzzle in the Yellow Streamer area.

With the Fire Vellumental Magic Circle, you can light the fires in all four desert towers — but you’ll also need to find jewels that fit into each tower’s eye slot. Finding those jewels is pretty tricky; especially the last two. We’ve got all the eye jewel locations listed below, and completing the ritual will unlock the final dungeon of the desert. The Yellow Streamer’s lair awaits.

More Paper Mario: The Origami King guides:

Pt. 1: Finding The Soul Seed | Whispering Woods | Pt. 2: Reaching Peach’s Castle | Toad Toad | Pt. 3: Saving Luigi | Graffiti Underground | Pt. 4: Tons Of Hidden Toads | Picnic Road | Pt. 5: All 4 Shell Stone Locations | Overlook Mountain | Pt. 6: Fighting the First Boss | Earth Vellumental Temple | Pt. 7: Cutting The Red Streamer | Overlook Tower | Pt. 8: Reach The Water Shrine | Autumn Mountain | Pt. 9: Save Bobby & Unlock The Shrine | Chestnut Valley | Pt. 10: Defeat The Guardian | Water Vellumental Shrine | Pt. 11: Save The Staff & Get The Bone | Shogun Studios | Pt. 12: Save Luigi & Get The Master Key | Ninja Attraction | Pt. 13: Cutting The Blue Streamer | Big Sho’ Theater | Pt. 14: Saving Olivia | The Princess Peach | Pt. 15: Unlocking The Fire Cave | Scorching Sandpaper Desert | Pt. 16: All 4 Tower Jewels | Fire Vellumental Cave

Fire Vellumental Cave Walkthrough

Welcome to the Fire Vellumental Cave! Our goal is to meet the Fire Vellumental, defeat it, and gain the power of the Fire Vellumental Magic Circle. It’s required to light all the flames in the desert towers.

How To Get Through The Fire Puzzle: In the very first room, stepping on the wide block will reveal a path to the exit. The path is always the same, but jumping to the wrong block will get you burned. Follow these steps.

Fire Puzzle Steps — Jump To The [O] Blocks

-X-X-O-

–O-O–

-O-O-O-

–X-O–

-O-O-X-

–O-X–

How To Beat Koopa Paratroopas: Paratroopas fly, so you’ll need to line them up 1×4 lines! Only Boot jumps will harm flying enemies like Paratroopas.

In the second large room, you’ll get ambushed by Paper Macho Shy Guys! They’ll attack with oil-filled barrels. Hit them with your hammer and avoid them as they run around in circles — you don’t want to get burned too.

The third room is one long platformed section. Watch out for the fire-shooting statues and jump over the jets of flame when you can. Halfway through the area there is bench you can use to fully heal. To the left of the bench, look for a path with a darker brown cracked spot — there are invisible blocks here you can use to reach a big back of x1000 coins.

You’ll have to throw confetti at the pit across a jump — fill it all the way to cross over. At the final stretch, you’ll have to jump over three fire statues at once. Ahead you’ll find a Save Block.

The fourth room contains another wave of Paper Macho Shyguys with fire buckets. To destroy them faster, you can dodge the fire trail they spew forward and attack the Shy Guy directly with your hammer. This time, the Shy Guys will work together at the end — but if you dodge their attack, they’ll all get burned up anyway.

The fifth room is packed with Folded Soldiers and two large confetti holes. Fill them both while dodging Fire Bro fireballs — if you need more confetti, fight the respawning Paratroopa.

How To Beat Fire Bros: Fire Bros are tough, so you’ll want to use Shiny / Fancy gear to defeat them in a single turn. Otherwise there is nothing special about these enemies — except that they throw fireball attacks outside of Wave Battles.

Collectible Treasure: Fire Flower – Found in the long passage after the second Paper Macho Shy Guy encounter in the Fire Vellumental Cave. Pass the Fire Bros and use the left path to reach the high ledge.

The Fire Vellumental awaits ahead. Use the Save Block before entering the arena, and fully heal with Mushrooms! Equip Iron Boots for this fight, or return to Toad Town to buy an extra pair or two. They’re required!

Boss: Fire Vellumental

To use the 1,000-Fold Arms Magic Circle against the Fire Vellumental, you need to put out the fire. Step onto a Chest tile to reveal Water Vellumental Magic Circles.

Every turn the Fire Vellumental will throw more burning feathers onto the ring arena. Stepping onto a ring will do about 9~ HP damage. They won’t stop you or change your trajectory, so if you have enough HP, just walk straight through them. The more feathers on a single tile, the more damage you’ll take for stepping onto it.

There’s a trick to the 1,000-Fold Arms attack. If you don’t defeat the Fire Vellumental in one single attack, it will just regenerate and attack you with beefed-up fire breath. Wait for it to shed more burning feathers, and attack it with Iron Boots to force the Fire Vellumental to shed even more feathers.

Keep attacking the Fire Vellumental with Iron Boots and letting it shed until it only has about 10% of its HP bar remaining. In the early rounds , prioritize unlocking the Chest (to spawn Water Vellumental Circles), collecting hearts to heal, and setting up the “ON” tile so you can use the Water Vellumental Magic Circle. Always aim for hearts to stay healed up, and keep grinding the boss down until it has very low health.

When it’s down to about 10%, use the Water Vellumental Circle to stun it, then use the 1,000-Fold Arms to finish it off.

Now you can use Fire Vellumental Magic Circles to burn stuff. Neat — grab the Fire Vellumental Bibliofold. You can safely exit the dungeon and continue your quest to unveil the Yellow Streamer’s location.

Quest: Solve The Mystery Of The Pyramid

The Yellow Streamer is hidden under the sands, and now we have to figure out how to complete the ritual. There are clues in the Royal Hotel if you want to try solving the mystery yourself.

Collectible Treasure: Mega Paper Macho Pokey – Found in Scorching Sandpaper Far West. The area can be unlocked after you gain the Royal Suite. Smash all the rocks around the cactus to make a shining spot appear.

To complete the ritual, you need to find four towers. You’ll need to light the fire in each tower and find the hidden eye. Two new areas are accessible after gaining the Suite Key from Luigi — check the two guarded doors outside Shroom City to unlock them.

Tower #1: Scorching Sandpaper Desert – This tower is already lit-up. The eye is located in the sand outside the tower. Look for a small diamond symbol on the left “foot” of the tower. Press [Down] to dig and collect the jewel. Place the Diamond Jewel into the eye of the tower.

Tower #2: Scorching Sandpaper West – Light the fire with the Fire Vellumental Symbol, then collect the Triangle Jewel between two cactii. Right in the center of the West are, there are two mirrored cactii. Dig between the two!

Tower #3: Scorching Sandpaper Far West – The jewel for this tower is tricky. Go to Shroom City and stand near the mirror pond’s edge, to the right of the accessory shop. Stand so that the tower in the mirror pond covers up the black hole in the sky. Dig where you’re standing to discover the Round Jewel.

Tower #4: Scorching Sandpaper Far East – The final jewel is the trickiest. Travel to Scorching Sandpaper East (from Scorching Sandpaper Minor) and explore the haunted ruins. In the back-right corner, there’s a ruin with wave symbols above the door. Dig while standing in the fireplace.

Light up all four towers and slot in the gems to complete the ritual. An Earth Magic Circle will appear in Sandpaper Desert Minor — use it to reveal the final dungeon of this area.