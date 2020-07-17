Learn About the World of Paper Mario: The Origami King in the Latest Trailer; Available to Purchase Today

Nintendo is celebrating the launch of Paper Mario: The Origami King with a brand new trailer showcasing the epic new world players will explore!

As you already know, The Origami King, is an open-world title, that players will explore, meet new characters, and various other activities players will see while in the world of The Origami King. The trailer is pretty lengthy, running about 4 minutes long.

Check out the latest trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King down below:

From Autumn Mountain to the Scorching Sandpaper Desert, learn more about the world of Paper Mario: The Origami King!

In related news, Paper Mario: The Origami King has been receiving a ton of positive reviews ever since its embargo date has been lifted.

If you are still on the fence of whether or not you should pick it up, perhaps you should check out our review roundup for the game. This post includes a ton of media critics quick blurbs of their reviews on the latest game. Learn more about Paper Mario: The Origami King and its reviews right here!

Paper Mario: The Origami King is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on picking up the latest entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube