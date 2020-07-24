Halo Infinite Will Ship With Multiplayer After 343 Industries Confirms Rumor Is False

Halo Infinite is easily one of the most anticipated video game title releases for 2020 and certainly one of the biggest exclusives Microsoft has. The fan base was forced to wait a year after hoping that we would see some kind of gameplay footage during E3 2019. Instead, we got a cinematic trailer with a promise that gameplay footage was going to be present during E3 2020. Of course, we know that didn’t pan out because of this coronavirus health pandemic outbreak the world is going through right now. Instead, we finally got our first glimpse of the gameplay for Halo Infinite during the Xbox Series X stream event that happened this month.

The footage showcased quite a bit of content that players would be able to enjoy when the title finally launched into the market later this year. However, the reception was a bit divided over the way the game looked visually with some rumors flying around the web that this build was relatively old compared to what the development studio has available today.

While it’s easy to speculate and toss out rumors, one rumor that was quick to get shot down was regarding multiplayer. One of the rumors that started to circulate online was that 343 Industries was not going to have a multiplayer component for the game available for its launch later this year. When 343 Industries, Brian Jarrard who is the community director tweeted out that this is nothing more than a false rumor.

Nothing to see here folks, this is not true. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 24, 2020

With that said, we didn't get any multiplayer gameplay footage or announcements for the title quite yet. Instead, it was confirmed that multiplayer would be showcased sometime later this year. For now, it looks like we can see both the full game and its multiplayer component hit the marketplace later this year for the PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X platforms.









